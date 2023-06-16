The Modern LGBTQ+++, Social Justice™ Cultural Revolution Appears to Be Proceeding as Planned

At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.

It turns out the bloated $850 billion annual U.S. defense budget — which the government has failed to account for in five straight failed audits — isn’t enough to prevent a successful coup.

In fact, the military, led by Gen. Mark Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, along with the rest of the federal government’s national security apparatus, is now, as an institution or rather an integrated set of institutions, an active participant in the usurpation of American culture.

Demoralizing the citizenry and defanging any political opposition to the multinational corporate state that is now largely in control of the country must be done from inside — an inside job, if you will pardon the reference that conjures images of controversial 9/11 conspiracy theories.

Who could forget this intersectional millennial basket case with diagnosed anxiety disorder put front and forward as the PR face of the CIA?

Local jurisdictions in blue principalities have also fallen fully to the Social Justice™ cult.

And it’s not just the United States — the focus tends to fall on America still (which you can appreciate if you live abroad and understand how central the U.S. is to global culture), but, as the saying goes, as America goes, so goes the West.

Canada and Britain, for instance, two of the closest cultural kin that the U.S. has, have suffered a similar coup of their cultures.

This whole spectacle is about doing away with traditional cultural norms that might unite a political opposition and replacing them with weird, demoralizing, infantilizing Social Justice™ propaganda in which mental illness is celebrated as a virtue. Obviously, any strong country would not prefer to have individuals with diagnosed anxiety disorders held up as a paragon.

Even many non-conservatives can see this clearly now, which in part drives the political realignment we are seeing in which RFK Jr. can be embraced by a huge faction of the right and the GOP old guard like Mitch McConnell, Bush world, Chris Christie cannibalize their most popular national-level politician in Trump with vigor. Trump threatens the groups that bankroll mainstream Democrat and Republican leadership. The grassroots love him — but that’s no matter in American Democracy™.

I have written before that the current technocracy is not entirely analogous to 20th-century communism, but I concede that there are notable parallels.

For instance, in the 1960s purge of his political opponents to solidify his grasp on power, China’s first communist dictator Mao Zedong declared war and unleashed his Red Guard youth brigades on what his party termed the “Four Olds”: Old Ideas, Old Culture, Old Habits, and Old Customs.

In addition to using the fear and paranoia he ginned up against his rivals, he simultaneously tainted the cultural legacy of pre-communist China so that the works of Confucious or Tao or anyone else could never be used to galvanize a political resistance. It was a cunning and brilliant propaganda campaign that enabled the kinetic violence eventually seen on the streets.