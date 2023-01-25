The Question for Trump: Why Bury Your Ex-Wife on a Golf Course?

Trump’s been having a rough go with the evangelicals lately after he threw them under the bus for insufficient loyalty, as he inevitably whimsically does to everyone in his circle, no matter how steadfast they actually are.

Trump was always a strange surrogate for the Christian cause – politics, bedfellows, etc.

For instance, Christ might not have buried his dead wife on a golf course, ostensibly to avoid tax liability. But Trump, the Lord’s apparent ordained spokesman to hear his Evangelical boosters tell it, has no such hang-up.

Via New York Post:

Ivana Trump was laid to rest at her former husband’s golf course in New Jersey where white flowers and a plaque marked the freshly buried grave. Donald Trump’s first wife was buried at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. She died on July 14 at 73 years old. Photos taken by The Post Thursday show Trump’s grave alone against a bucolic scenery of trees and shrubbery. The grave looks upon a sprawling green space upon the country club’s vast estate. The plot where Ivana was buried has a bouquet of more than two dozen white flowers and a plaque that reads in all capital letters Ivana Trump with the dates she was born and died. The grave is in a place where golfers would not see it as they tee off for a round of golf. The small section of the club is below the backside of the first tee. A source previously told The Post last week that the New York City icon was buried “not too far from the main clubhouse.

Per New Jersey law, properties serving as cemeteries are untaxable — no business tax, no real estate tax, no income tax.

Curiously, the evangelical leaders who endorsed Trump and ultimately drove him into office never seemed to question this behavior.

Is there any plausible, legitimate reason to bury your ex-wife near the first hole of your golf course other than to avoid taxes? I would love to entertain it.