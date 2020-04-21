Anti-Christian Bigotry Unmasked During Coronavirus
The coronavirus crisis has proven eye-opening on many fronts. Democrats have stalled much-needed relief to push their pet projects. State and local politicians have reveled in their new crisis powers, issuing restrictive bans on stores selling garden supplies and on people wishing to socialize with friends or family. Some have even worked with Facebook to shut down some protests organizing on the social media platform. Yet the crisis has also revealed a particular fear of and animus against Christians.
Local politicians have singled out churches for extra coronavirus regulations. Many banned drive-in church services — where parishioners would remain isolated in their cars with their windows up, listening to a sermon over the radio — even though this practice would not spread the coronavirus. In fact, the same localities that banned drive-in church services allow drive-through fast-food restaurants as essential. Yet a mayor dispatched police to fine Christians $500 for attending a drive-in service, and Kentucky's governor sent police to record the license plates of Christians at such a service.
At least one county even went so far as to ban singing during livestream events, a regulation that did not specifically single out churches but one that seems most likely to hit churches hardest.
