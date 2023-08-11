Joe Biden's Days As President Are Coming to an End

President Joe Biden’s days as president are numbered. For starters, the House will likely impeach him.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) filed articles of impeachment against Biden today regarding the president’s involvement in his son’s foreign business dealings. The articles of impeachment include four charges: abuse of power, obstruction of justice, fraud, and financial involvement in drugs and prostitution.

Although the House will likely vote to impeach Biden, it’s difficult to say whether the Senate would convict him. With this being said, Biden’s days as president are coming to a close.

Even if Biden does not face impeachment in the Senate, it will still greatly harm his reputation among his fellow Democrats.

In July 2022, just 18% of Americans said Biden should run for reelection in 2024, marking a new low for the president. Nearly 50% of Democrats said Biden should sit out 2024, according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll. This was all before Biden’s corruption really came out in the public eye. So imagine the percentage of people who actually want to see Biden run now. One would assume that it’s certainly lower than 18%.

So Biden’s own party doesn’t want him to run, and the House will likely impeach him — not a good combination to have.

This all comes as Biden has completely destroyed our once-rivaled country in just two years. We no longer have low inflation, low gas prices, energy independence, a strong military, a secure border, a sane ideological society, or peace in the world. How can anyone vote for a guy who is responsible for all this?

That’s not all, however. Biden has to deal with Democrats running against him, particularly Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who holds a 49% favorability rating — higher than Biden and former President Donald Trump, according to a poll by The Economist.

Kennedy is definitely a threat to Biden. Just recently, Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson endorsed Kennedy. Is Hollywood defecting from Biden? Perhaps not rapidly, but it certainly could be doing so slowly. Harrelson wore a “Kennedy 2024” hat as he posed with Kennedy’s wife, Cheryl Hines, who posted the picture on her Instagram.

“There are things that the liberals do that I think, What f–king idiots. And then there’s also conservative ideology that strikes me as odd. I consider myself, really, an anarchist,” Harrelson recently told Esquire.

A Hollywood actor defecting from the Biden train is one thing. Being engulfed in a series of investigations is another. The president also has to deal with a pumped-up, crowded GOP field of Republicans with their eyes set on the White House in 2024. It’s highly unlikely that senile Biden will cruise through the Democratic primary, let alone against a Republican like Trump or Ron DeSantis. Biden’s days of being called “president” are coming to a close.