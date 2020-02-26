4 American Institutions Conservatives Must Take Back in Order to Beat the Left

The left has spent decades infiltrating American institutions for the specific purpose of changing the fabric of this nation into some kind of socialist patchwork that is coming apart at the seams. And they've nearly gotten away with it. It is not enough to win elections because there are institutions all around us that don't depend on elections but are hard-left and changing the shape of our society. The situation is now so dire that the only way forward is to encourage our children to go into very specific areas of study for the long game of a slow takeover—like the left did several decades ago. There are four main institutions that need rescuing from the clutches of the far-left.

Libraries seem like such innocuous and harmless places, don't they? Unbeknownst to you, while you were campaigning for some Republican congressman, the left was stacking library sciences with social justice warriors. I've written an entire book about how the left conquered American libraries and took control of what we read. They love to call their censorship "selection," as if we won't notice they selected all the conservative authors and classic works for the recycling bin. Not only do they stock the shelves with every kind of far-left debauchery and Marxist political garbage, but they have turned libraries from places of quiet self-directed learning into "community centers," where they push leftist politics. Just take a look at the LGBTQWTF "education" taking place in libraries everywhere, including graphic sex-ed courses, drag-queen story hour for toddlers, and Pride events that take up the month of June. You will not find them inviting Christian pastors to teach the Bible there, but they will invite Muslim imams in for a program called "Muslim Journeys," where they try to convince small-town Americans that jihad isn't real.

If we have any hope of turning the culture back toward traditional American values, our public libraries must get overhauled from the inside out. The first order of business is to break them away from the highly political American Library Association, which has actively pushed pornography into libraries, claiming it is a "right" and calling it "information" that people should be able to access in a public place, often near children. They are despicable. Our public funds should never be funneled into associations that are working against the republic and the common good.

Two of the best way to begin this process are: running for your local library board and monitoring what your library is doing, taking back control of the administration through hiring; and encouraging your conservative kids to enter library science and become librarians who are truly interested in preserving a great American institution.

2.The ACLU

The American Civil Liberties Union used to be the most preeminent organization defending freedom in America. What they have become is an unrecognizable malicious group of attack-lawyers that targets Christians and conservatives. Their latest obsession is opening up female-only spaces to "trans" people who think they are girls. The ACLU is currently suing several high schools in order to put boys in the girls' bathrooms, locker rooms and in girls' sports. They are determined to destroy privacy for girls in the name of "equality." It is despicable.

The ACLU used to be a non-political group that would defend the Frst Amendment, no matter who you were, whether KKK or Black Panther. If the issue was free speech, the ACLU was for it. Nowadays if you don't want to bake a cake because you don't agree with the cake's message, the ACLU will compel you to bake it. Joe Lieberman, a former Democrat senator, wrote an editorial at Real Clear Politics that blamed the shift on the ACLU's political experiment in 2018, when it publicly committed to defeating President Trump's agenda. But it has been going on for way longer than that. The Hill called the political announcement by the ACLU the "final nail in the coffin."

Competing conservative organizations like the ACLJ are not the answer. Unfortunately, conservatives never get it right when they try to reinvent the wheel and the ACLJ turns down more cases than it should, whether out of an inability to take them due to caseload or a lack of vision. The result is the same: The ACLU has all the power and the ACLJ is the little guy hardly anyone has heard of with no influence at all. Instead of trying to recreate the ACLU, why don't conservative lawyers stage a coup? The ACLU is lead by a board of directors. It's time to infiltrate and replace them with people who will actually defend the Constitution for everyone and not just the left.

3. Public Schools

From Common Core to LGBT indoctrination, public schools are a disaster. Not only have they been commandeered by the left, but it doesn't seem like conservative parents care. If you want to change your public schools and rescue education, you have to actually run for your school board with a slate of other conservatives and then start cleaning house. Further, encourage your kids to become teachers so that future generations don't get stuck with teachers like this.

If every local public school board was replaced by active and concerned parents instead of ideologues, the schools would change.

4. Universities

This seems obvious, but as we all watch universities literally set on fire by Antifa in order to stop conservatives like Ben Shapiro or Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking, it seems that there is nothing we can do to stop the total insanity that is higher education. However, there's a multi-pronged approach that might work while Donald Trump is in office.

The first thing that should be done is to withhold any federal funding of universities that do not honor free speech on campus, including not allowing its own conservative students to assemble and invite guests. Secondly, legislation should be passed stating that any university receiving public funds must have an ideologically diverse teaching staff. It is not acceptable for every professor to be a card-carrying member of the Democrat Party. Let us have some libertarians, conservatives, and moderates on staff.

Until that is done, encourage the conservative kids in your life to become professors undercover, like Mike Adams did. Adams is a criminal justice professor at University of North Carolina, Wilmington. He stayed very quiet about his politics until he was given tenure. Now he drives the rest of the rabid, frothing-at-the-mouth lunatics mad with his outspoken conservative columns at our sister site, Townhall, and there's nothing they can do about it. Be like Mike.

It isn't enough to complain about the decline of America. Get out there and do what is necessary to bring it back from the abyss. One presidential term, or even two, isn't going to save this nation that has been completely overrun with socialist, Marxist, revolutionaries.

