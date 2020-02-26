4 American Institutions Conservatives Must Take Back in Order to Beat the Left
The left has spent decades infiltrating American institutions for the specific purpose of changing the fabric of this nation into some kind of socialist patchwork that is coming apart at the seams. And they've nearly gotten away with it. It is not enough to win elections because there are institutions all around us that don't depend on elections but are hard-left and changing the shape of our society. The situation is now so dire that the only way forward is to encourage our children to go into very specific areas of study for the long game of a slow takeover—like the left did several decades ago. There are four main institutions that need rescuing from the clutches of the far-left.
1. Libraries
Libraries seem like such innocuous and harmless places, don't they? Unbeknownst to you, while you were campaigning for some Republican congressman, the left was stacking library sciences with social justice warriors. I've written an entire book about how the left conquered American libraries and took control of what we read. They love to call their censorship "selection," as if we won't notice they selected all the conservative authors and classic works for the recycling bin. Not only do they stock the shelves with every kind of far-left debauchery and Marxist political garbage, but they have turned libraries from places of quiet self-directed learning into "community centers," where they push leftist politics. Just take a look at the LGBTQWTF "education" taking place in libraries everywhere, including graphic sex-ed courses, drag-queen story hour for toddlers, and Pride events that take up the month of June. You will not find them inviting Christian pastors to teach the Bible there, but they will invite Muslim imams in for a program called "Muslim Journeys," where they try to convince small-town Americans that jihad isn't real.
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/4-american-institutions-conservatives-must-take-back-in-order-to-beat-the-left/