Pennsylvania Is Already Gaslighting Us About Election Night Returns

Many of us can still recall Election Night 2020 when Donald Trump was leading in the battleground states late into the night, only for Joe Biden's numbers to inexplicably surge past Trump's with a seemingly impossible mathematical surge after workers went home for the night. We were told that this was normal, and eventually, anyone who questioned this was deemed a conspiracy theorist and found themselves censored and even banned from social media.

Advertisement

Recommended: CNN's Polling Expert Tells Democrats That Kamala May Be in More Trouble Than They Think

It makes no sense why other countries can promptly count their ballots within a few hours while the United States can't seem to conduct an election where both sides can feel confident in the results. Now officials are priming us to accept this chaos once more; Pennsylvania officials are already warning in an ominous post on X that counties might not count all ballots on Election Night.

Pennsylvanians won’t always know the final results of all races on election night. Any changes in results that occur as counties continue to count ballots are not evidence that an election is “rigged.” See the full explanation at https://t.co/viVtWSw4HL. pic.twitter.com/gbaDh8lJpX — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) August 8, 2024

And if you think that's bad, the above post from August 8 wasn't the last one addressing this issue. A few days later, the Pennsylvania Department of State followed up with an "explanation," claiming that counties can't start processing mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day and the only way to change this is if the legislature passes reforms that the governor can sign into law.

Advertisement

This post might have caught your attention and made you wonder, “Why doesn’t PA have full results on election night?”



The answer: Because state law says counties cannot begin processing mail ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day.



That law can only be changed if the… https://t.co/YuS9xBIVKz — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) August 12, 2024

Considering that Democrats control the Pennsylvania House and the governorship and Republicans control the Senate, it's unlikely that any reform will happen.

As Secretary Schmidt recently said – again – about this needed change: “It is acutely frustrating to have a technical problem with a technical solution and that is non-partisan, non-political … and that issue having not been addressed in the last four years by our legislature.”… — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) August 12, 2024

Some consider Pennsylvania the most crucial battleground state in this election. That's what makes this gaslighting particularly scary. Many believe that Pennsylvania will ultimately determine the winner, so when the Department of State tells us that we shouldn't expect a count of all the ballots on Election Night in this crucial battleground state, that concerns me.

Advertisement

I don't care what you think about what happened in 2020. There were problems with that election, and there has been more than enough time to fix these problems so that everyone can feel confident in the election outcome regardless of the result.