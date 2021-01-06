A quick thought while our congresscritters filter into the chamber.

This is the Ugly TIme for the GOP. Losses are always tough, particularly so when an incumbent is thrown out -- and whether they were thrown out by means fair or foul is immaterial to what comes next.

The Ugly Time will see a lot of finger-pointing, even more so than has been the norm since Trump fought his way to the nomination in mid-2016.

The I-told-you-so's will be epic in scale.

Correction: A quick glance at my Twitter feed shows they already are.

But the GOP is not in the position it was in the dark days of 2009, for reasons I'll get into in a full column later today or tomorrow.

For now, ignore the nattering nabobs of NeverTrumpism, and enjoy the live blog.