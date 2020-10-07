Auto Updates Comments
  • Oct 07, 2020 9:45 PM est | Stephen Green       

"You were the first Senate co-sponsor of the Green New Deal."

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:43 PM est | Stephen Green       

"Joe believes in science!"

That's an actual Harris quote.

For the record, science is a set of unquestionable beliefs, handed down from above, to be accepted completely and without question or doubt, completely on faith.

SCIENCE!

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:42 PM est | Stephen Green       

Video never dies.

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:41 PM est | Stephen Green       

Pence so far is quiet and in command of the facts.

Harris sneers and complains a lot.

I've seen marriages like that.

They didn't last.

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:39 PM est | Stephen Green       

Whoa.

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:39 PM est | Stephen Green       
Next Topic: Why are Republicans ruining the weather?

Seems fair.

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:38 PM est | Stephen Green       

It's true. She didn't even do the Biden Laugh & Dismiss move.

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:38 PM est | Stephen Green       

Pence has such a quiet command of what he wants to say, it never fails to impress.

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:37 PM est | Stephen Green       
"If you have diabetes or cancer, they're comin' for you."

Harris, being totally reasonable and fact-based and science and stuff.

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:35 PM est | Stephen Green       

There she goes again: Laughing and smiling when called on her BS.

Harris has been hanging with Biden too long.

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:34 PM est | Stephen Green       

Call me paranoid but I have a theory about BLM/antifa and the lockdowns. In the three fiscal quarters before the 1984 election, real wages went up an astonishing 7%.

That was in just nine months.

No one was going to beat Reagan. No one. Not with that kind of wage growth.

We were seeing that kind of wage growth, again, finally, for middle- and lower-class Americans in 2019.

They HAD to shut down the economy, they had to take over the streets, to have a chance to beat Trump in 2020.

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:31 PM est | Stephen Green       

Bullshit.

There's only one reason Dems don't like the 2017 tax reform: It raised taxes on rich blue state Dems.

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:30 PM est | Stephen Green       

Being a Democrat means never having to answer questions about your inconsistencies. 

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:29 PM est | Stephen Green       

It's funny because it's true and because it's true it's sad.

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:28 PM est | Stephen Green       

Kamala Harris doesn't understand Trump's taxes.

Neither do you.

Neither do I.

Not one person in his accounting firm could be said to understand his taxes, because that's how it works at that level.

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:27 PM est | Stephen Green       

Page needs to keep that sweet, sweet access to powerful Dems she needs to write profitable books about.

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:24 PM est | Stephen Green       

I don't want Kamala Harris or Joe Biden lifting me up.

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:24 PM est | Stephen Green       

I love Trump combativeness,  but just as much -- and sometimes more effective -- is Pence's quiet focus and concentration.

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:22 PM est | Stephen Green       

You want some inside baseball?

On PJ's Slack channel, here's a brief snippet of conversation:

First PJ writer you like: "Once again the GOP is debating the moderator and the Dem."

Second PJ writer you like: "This is awful. And Pence is beating the moderator anyway."
This is what he does.
  • Oct 07, 2020 9:20 PM est | Stephen Green       

"You continue to undermine public confidence in a vaccine."

Pence, once again, sliding in the shiv oh so quietly.

Highlighted Stories

Comments