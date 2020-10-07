Call me paranoid but I have a theory about BLM/antifa and the lockdowns. In the three fiscal quarters before the 1984 election, real wages went up an astonishing 7%.

That was in just nine months.

No one was going to beat Reagan. No one. Not with that kind of wage growth.

We were seeing that kind of wage growth, again, finally, for middle- and lower-class Americans in 2019.

They HAD to shut down the economy, they had to take over the streets, to have a chance to beat Trump in 2020.