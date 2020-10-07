https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1314017223363776513
Video never dies.
https://twitter.com/redsteeze/status/1314017255131242496
It's true. She didn't even do the Biden Laugh & Dismiss move.
Call me paranoid but I have a theory about BLM/antifa and the lockdowns. In the three fiscal quarters before the 1984 election, real wages went up an astonishing 7%.
That was in just nine months.
No one was going to beat Reagan. No one. Not with that kind of wage growth.
We were seeing that kind of wage growth, again, finally, for middle- and lower-class Americans in 2019.
They HAD to shut down the economy, they had to take over the streets, to have a chance to beat Trump in 2020.
https://twitter.com/KimStrassel/status/1314013509265448961
Being a Democrat means never having to answer questions about your inconsistencies.
https://twitter.com/hale_razor/status/1314014645263319040
It's funny because it's true and because it's true it's sad.
https://twitter.com/SharylAttkisson/status/1314013908303216646
Page needs to keep that sweet, sweet access to powerful Dems she needs to write profitable books about.
https://twitter.com/RichLowry/status/1314013101663162374
I love Trump combativeness, but just as much -- and sometimes more effective -- is Pence's quiet focus and concentration.
You want some inside baseball?
On PJ's Slack channel, here's a brief snippet of conversation:
First PJ writer you like: "Once again the GOP is debating the moderator and the Dem."