  • Aug 25, 2020 12:18 AM est | Paula Bolyard       
5 Things to Know About Night 1 of the Republican National Convention
  • Aug 25, 2020 12:18 AM est | Tyler O'Neil       

Thanks for following our liveblog! Here's my recap of the night's key speeches:

  • Aug 25, 2020 12:05 AM est | Paula Bolyard       
Trump Epically Trolls the Left at Republican National Convention
  • Aug 24, 2020 11:23 PM est | Paula Bolyard       

  • Aug 24, 2020 11:01 PM est | Stephen Green       

  • Aug 24, 2020 11:00 PM est | Stephen Green       

Setting partisanship and political philosophy aside for a moment, Night One of the RNC was a more professional production than last week's DNC in its entirety.

The scheduling could have used a little work -- Kimberly Guilfoyle should have gone to Kim Klacik -- but that's a minor complaint.

Tonight looked like the work of professional people who gave a damn about their finished product, and worked hard to deliver it given the very real COVID-19 restraints.

Again, speaking strictly as someone who enjoys well-produced TV, last week looked like a bunch of YouTubers with low-budget webcams, bad lighting, and some Adobe After Effects trickery to fool people into thinking they had real audiences watching.

  • Aug 24, 2020 10:58 PM est | Bryan Preston       

I don't think I've ever wanted an encore after a speech. 

But I want one after Sen. Tim Scott's speech. Can we get him to come back out and riff for a few more minutes? 

  • Aug 24, 2020 10:54 PM est | Megan Fox       

When do I get to vote for Tim Scott? Let's run him in 2024. That was fantastic. 

  • Aug 24, 2020 10:54 PM est | Stephen Green       
That's gorgeous stuff, but the Left would rewrite it as something awful instead as of something that could happen only in America.

  • Aug 24, 2020 10:54 PM est | Tyler O'Neil       

Tim Scott on the American dream: "Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime."

  • Aug 24, 2020 10:53 PM est | Bryan Preston       

Powerful line from Sen. Tim Scott. 

  • Aug 24, 2020 10:52 PM est | Stephen Green       

This Colorado Man wants to know when get gets to vote for Tim Scott for something.

  • Aug 24, 2020 10:52 PM est | Megan Fox       

How are they not embarrassed to post racist stuff like this? I've seen this GIF everywhere used against Republicans. Imagine the outrage if a Republican did this to a black Democrat. Riots. 

  • Aug 24, 2020 10:48 PM est | Victoria Taft       

First principles, people. Preach it, @TimScottSC

  • Aug 24, 2020 10:48 PM est | Victoria Taft       

I believe we're caught our limit on South Carolina politicians. 

OK, I'm kidding. 

  • Aug 24, 2020 10:47 PM est | Stephen Green       

Scott's line about "the evolution of the human heart" is such a poetic rebuke of the entire DNC last week that I have a real tear or two.

  • Aug 24, 2020 10:47 PM est | Bryan Preston       

Liking Sen. Tim Scott's speech. I liked Don Jr's too, though his delivery got in the way at times. His content was outstanding. 

Scott comes off as humble and wry. 

Twitter will pour rage on him for weeks after this. 

  • Aug 24, 2020 10:46 PM est | Megan Fox       

School choice is going to be very popular after this crappy COVID shutdown of schools. Parents can now see up close how terrible their public schools are. 

