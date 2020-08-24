Setting partisanship and political philosophy aside for a moment, Night One of the RNC was a more professional production than last week's DNC in its entirety.

The scheduling could have used a little work -- Kimberly Guilfoyle should have gone to Kim Klacik -- but that's a minor complaint.

Tonight looked like the work of professional people who gave a damn about their finished product, and worked hard to deliver it given the very real COVID-19 restraints.

Again, speaking strictly as someone who enjoys well-produced TV, last week looked like a bunch of YouTubers with low-budget webcams, bad lighting, and some Adobe After Effects trickery to fool people into thinking they had real audiences watching.