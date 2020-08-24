Thanks for following our liveblog! Here's my recap of the night's key speeches:
5 things to know about the @GOPconvention Day 1: Powerful speeches from @TimScottSC explains Biden's weakness with the black community, @RepVernonJones gets off the Dems' mental plantation, @NikkiHaley eviscerates the #BlackLivesMatter narrative, and more. https://t.co/ezQ6SBvKqx— Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) August 25, 2020
Setting partisanship and political philosophy aside for a moment, Night One of the RNC was a more professional production than last week's DNC in its entirety.
The scheduling could have used a little work -- Kimberly Guilfoyle should have gone to Kim Klacik -- but that's a minor complaint.
Tonight looked like the work of professional people who gave a damn about their finished product, and worked hard to deliver it given the very real COVID-19 restraints.
Again, speaking strictly as someone who enjoys well-produced TV, last week looked like a bunch of YouTubers with low-budget webcams, bad lighting, and some Adobe After Effects trickery to fool people into thinking they had real audiences watching.
How are they not embarrassed to post racist stuff like this? I've seen this GIF everywhere used against Republicans. Imagine the outrage if a Republican did this to a black Democrat. Riots.
Uncle #TimScott is also an embarrassment to SC! #TimScott #DonaldTrump #rnc #RNC2020 #RepublicanNationalConvention pic.twitter.com/nvbHVJRpDk— ❤💜 Alicia Roberts💜❤ (@Krobswife) August 25, 2020
I believe we're caught our limit on South Carolina politicians.
OK, I'm kidding.
I love Senator Scott.But there are entirely too many South Carolinians in this #RNC lineup.OK, I love @NikkiHaley too. @TimScottSC pic.twitter.com/UUkAaYQ7gd— Victoria Taft (@VictoriaTaft) August 25, 2020