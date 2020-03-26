send
Culture

Wow! Take a Break from Bad News and Watch This 'Cellphone' Choir Belt Out an Old-Timey Hymn.

By Victoria Taft 2020-03-26T14:17:48
chat comments

With the unemployment numbers predictably hitting an all-time high, knowledge that the $2 trillion bailout is going to have to be paid back someday, live entertainment silenced, not to mention fears that you could get sick or die from COVID-19, it's time for some good news.

Finally.

Turn up your speakers and take in a group of Nashville musicians on cellphones singing an old-time hymn, "It Is Well With My Soul."

You'll be glad you did.

https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/wow-take-a-break-from-bad-news-and-watch-this-cellphone-choir-belt-out-an-old-timey-hymn/

