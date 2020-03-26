Wow! Take a Break from Bad News and Watch This 'Cellphone' Choir Belt Out an Old-Timey Hymn.
With the unemployment numbers predictably hitting an all-time high, knowledge that the $2 trillion bailout is going to have to be paid back someday, live entertainment silenced, not to mention fears that you could get sick or die from COVID-19, it's time for some good news.
Finally.
Turn up your speakers and take in a group of Nashville musicians on cellphones singing an old-time hymn, "It Is Well With My Soul."
You'll be glad you did.
