Who's Up for Some Dopey Celebrities Serenading the Coronapocalypse with "Imagine"?

As much as I love Gal Gadot — and I truly adore Gal Gadot — this is not her finest moment. It may go down as one of the least consequential yet somehow most offensive moments of the coronavirus plague.

It's just dumb.

Twitter users are calling this thing "cringy" and they're right.

The "Wonder Woman" star, along with other celebrities including Kristen Wiig, James Marsden and Natalie Portman, posted a cover of John Lennon’s famous song “Imagine” on social media in an effort to inspire hope. “We’re all in this together,” Gadot captioned the video. She said she recorded it on Day 6 of her home quarantine.

I understand wanting to make a positive difference somehow. We all do. Well, all of us except the Chinese communists and the U.S. media members who are on their payroll. Everyone else wants to do some good. Gal Gadot is adorable as always. But this ain't helping.

It's not the attempt to entertain us that's the problem. Deathcab for Cutie is doing live shows on streaming video, which is cool if you like them. It's the song choice. Despite its happy reputation, John Lennon's "Imagine" is a bleak little number that encourages us to imagine that this world is all there is.

Right now, this little world is in the grips of a big bad plague. I, for one, hope for more.

"Imagine" also says "Imagine all the people...living for today."

Wrong message.

We don't have to imagine that. The spring breakers who are returning from their parties to probably infect many more people have shown us exactly what that looks like. The entire point of the quarantine, or HR-approved "social distancing," is to sacrifice today...so that more will be alive tomorrow. Literally, that's the point.

And besides all that, people are losing jobs and some are losing their lives. Lennon's treacly tune offers zero hope against any of that.

Try again, folks.