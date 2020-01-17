Welcome to the Republican Party, Stephen King?
Is Stephen King a closet conservative?
Okay, probably not, but the bestselling author and liberal blowhard sounded an awful like like a Republican earlier this week on Twitter when he chimed in on the Oscars and the apparent lack of diversity among the nominees.
"As a writer, I am allowed to nominate in just 3 categories: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Screenplay. For me, the diversity issue—as it applies to individual actors and directors, anyway—did not come up. That said, I would never consider diversity in matters of art. Only quality. It seems to me that to do otherwise would be wrong," he tweeted.
King continued, "The most important thing we can do as artists and creative people is make sure everyone has the same fair shot, regardless of sex, color, or orientation."
It was probably the most reasonable thing I've ever heard him say.
Naturally, the virtue-signaling Social Justice Warriors on Twitter went nuts.
It's hard to imagine that being judged on merit, not diversity points, would be such a controversial thing to say, but for once in my adult life I can applaud Stephen King for a view he holds.
But now the question is, will Stephen King be canceled?
_____
https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/welcome-to-the-republican-party-stephen-king/