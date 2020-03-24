[WATCH] What Do Coronavirus Symptoms Look Like? Why Is It So Deadly?

How does COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, actually impact the people suffering from it? What do symptoms look like? How does the disease harm people? Why is it so deadly for vulnerable populations?

Tech Insider published an excellent 5-minute video answering these and other questions using data from the Centers for Disease Control and other sources. I found the video comprehensive, informative, and terrifying. If you need an explanation for why social distancing is so important, look no further.

What coronavirus symptoms look like, day by day pic.twitter.com/k4IVK4QX2m — Tech Insider (@techinsider) March 18, 2020

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.