Watch 'Jeopardy's' Alex Trebek Update His Cancer Fight. It's the Most Inspirational Thing You'll See All Day.

Alex Trebek, the host of the TV quiz show "Jeopardy!" has been fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer for a year now. That in and of itself is a miracle since Trebek says the one-year survival rate is about 18%.

Trebek updated his fans in a video on Wednesday morning and said, "I'd be lying if I'd said the journey had been an easy one." He admitted he almost gave up on life because of deep and severe bouts of depression.

But his message quickly became one of hope: "But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal – a betrayal of my wife and soulmate Jean, who has given her all to help me survive."

And Trebek thought of the millions of people suffering from similar ailments who look to him for inspiration. The "Jeopardy!" host didn't disappoint:

It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts in the value of living and hope. And it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.

Trebek says his oncologist told him that there's only a 7% chance of making it to the second year, but predicted he was certain one year from now they'd be sitting in his office celebrating the second anniversary of his survival.

He urged people to take it "one day at a time" with a "positive attitude" because "anything is possible."

