Culture

[WATCH] Exclusive Interview with Ricky Rebel on Non-Binary Trend: 'I Don't Buy Into Your Psychosis'

By Megan Fox 2020-03-02T15:53:03
chat comments

Ricky Rebel, Trump-supporting rock star and political provocateur, sat down with me at CPAC for a fun interview about how he's been treated by Republicans, his views on alternative pronouns, his new music, and more.

Watch!

Gay Pro-Trump Recording Artist Blacklisted by Music Industry Influencers

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

 

https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/watch-exclusive-interview-with-ricky-rebel-on-non-binary-trend-i-dont-buy-into-your-psychosis/

