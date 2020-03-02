[WATCH] Exclusive Interview with Ricky Rebel on Non-Binary Trend: 'I Don't Buy Into Your Psychosis'

Ricky Rebel, Trump-supporting rock star and political provocateur, sat down with me at CPAC for a fun interview about how he's been treated by Republicans, his views on alternative pronouns, his new music, and more.

Watch!

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter