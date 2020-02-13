Video: UVA Student in Multi-Culti Center Announces There Are 'Too Many White People' Taking Up Space

We've seen the Leftist move toward segregation on college campuses around the country – from safe spaces to graduation.

"Colleges Celebrate Diversity With Separate Commencements" was an actual headline in the New York Times. Harvard, of all places, hosted separate commencements – one for blacks and one for everybody else.

Virginia's George Mason University has a separate freshman orientation for black students.

Cal State Los Angeles is offering segregated housing for black students.

We thought segregation took its final rattling breath in the 1970s when Richard Nixon finished de-segregating schools in the South. But segregation is back. It has the stamp of approval from the Left. It's another dot on the map to the critical destruction of Western Civilization.

Segregation, accepted and promulgated by provosts, deans, and university diversity czars, is now ingrained in the minds of some students. It probably never occurred to this young woman at the University of Virginia that a brand-spankin' new multicultural center wouldn't be segregated.

More on UVA's Multicultural Student Center: https://t.co/5TcFYoBbOR — UVA (@UVA) February 12, 2020

She proudly stood up and announced:

Public service announcement! 'Scuse me! If you all didn't know, this is the MFC. And frankly, there's just too many white people in here, and this is a space for people of color, so, just be really cognizant of the space that you're taking up because it does make some of us POCs uncomfortable when we see too many white people in here. It's only been open for four days and, frankly, there's a whole university for y'all to be at. And there's very few spaces for us. So keep that in mind. Thank you.

And other students applauded her. Watch it for yourself:

Leftists at the University of Virginia are dictating who is and who isn’t allowed in the new Multicultural Student Center.



“Frankly there is just too many white people in here, and this is a space for people of color.”



This kind of racist intolerance is NOT multicultural. pic.twitter.com/XkefKqfqLA — YAF (@yaf) February 12, 2020

Reaction was swift when the Young America's Foundation (YAF) released the video on social media Wednesday night:

Multicultural center: open to all races!*



*?????? ??? ?????? — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 12, 2020

The Heritage Foundation chimed in:

This is how the left's brand of diversity promotes division https://t.co/pou4i95fwu — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) February 13, 2020

And this man put the shoe on the other foot:

Yet again for the 51684716th time, if a white person where to stand up and say this then there would be mass riots in the streets. The hypocrisy is real. — Charles Simpson Sr. (@csimpsonJTD) February 12, 2020

The student newspaper reports, "According to the most recent diversity data from 2018, 32.5 percent of U.Va. students are people of color, while 56.8 percent are white."

Maybe the student thinks 21st-century segregation is some convoluted payback for segregation in the past, when public bathrooms, water fountains, hotel rooms – hotels! – were segregated under Jim Crow laws.

YAF stated what most of us think is obvious: "This kind of racist intolerance is NOT multicultural."

Ah, but Stanley Kurtz writes in a paper called the "Lost History of Western Civilization," that the anti-West theory, which calls for an end to educating students about classical great books and lauding Western Civilization, began the long march toward this mindset of segregation and everybody-who-disagrees-with-me-is-racist in 1987 at Stanford University:

In January of 1987, students at Stanford University chanting “Hey hey, ho ho, Western Culture’s got to go,” kicked off this culture war. The fissure that opened three decades ago at Stanford—between the new multicultural way, on the one hand, and traditional American conceptions of history and citizenship, on the other—has widened now into a chasm.

UVA brass has had to "clarify" who can go into the multi-culti center:

After listing all of the separate safe spaces for LGBTQ, Latinx, Interfaith and other kinds of student groups, the university announced: “In order to foster the diversity of experience and ideas that make UVA a great and good place to study and work, these centers are open to all members of the University community."

UVA this month introduced four new and expanded student centers in Newcomb Hall. Since the opening, some questions have been raised regarding the scope or inclusivity of these centers and their missions. UVA provided the following statement on Feb. 12 to address these questions: pic.twitter.com/BJ3LZCvIrE — UVA (@UVA) February 12, 2020

You can forgive us if we're skeptical.