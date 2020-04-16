Trump Was Getting Things Done as NY Leaders Stood By and an 'Exponential Surge of Infections' Exploded On Subways

At the time Mayor Bill de Blasio was encouraging New Yorkers to go to the movies and get out and mingle, MIT economics professor/physician Jeffrey Harris believes people cramming into the NYC subway launched a "gathering storm" of a "rapid, exponential surge of infections" of coronavirus.

De Blasio wrote on March 2nd, "Since I'm encouraging New Yorkers to go on with your lives + get out on the town despite Coronavirus, I thought I would offer some suggestions. Here's the first: thru Thurs. 3/5 go see 'The Traitor.' If 'The Wire' was a true story + set in Italy, it would be this film."

Something else was set in Italy, the coronavirus pandemic, where Chinese ex-pats were bringing the virus from Wuhan. Visitors from Europe brought it to New York. They rode airplanes, subways, and buses.

In a research paper called, "The Subways Seeded the Massive Coronavirus Epidemic in New York City," Harris reports that the subways were packed with five million riders a day. Harris overlaid the hot spots of the virus in NYC with the subway stations and found a correlation. "Maps of subway station turnstile entries, superimposed upon zip code-level maps of reported coronavirus incidence, are strongly consistent with subway-facilitated disease propagation."

The economist and physician said, "New York City’s multitentacled subway system was a major disseminator — if not the principal transmission vehicle — of coronavirus infection during the initial takeoff of the massive epidemic [emphasis added]. Bus hubs may have served as secondary transmission routes out to the periphery of the city."

And two weeks after his initial tweet encouraging New Yorkers to go see the movie The Traitor, de Blasio was scared straight by the national response, obviously realizing he'd been a laggard of Nancy Pelosi-visit-Chinatown-proportions.

The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together. We have to break that cycle. Tomorrow, I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 16, 2020

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo shut down "non-essential businesses" on March 20th after millions had gone through the turnstiles.

Harris continued in his paper's abstract, “We know that close contact in subways is fully consistent with the spread of coronavirus, either by inhalable droplets or residual fomites left on railings, pivoted grab handles, [or] those smooth, metallic, vertical poles that everyone shares."

Harris admits it's not proof of causation, but there's definitely a correlation: