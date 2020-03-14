send
Culture

Trump Just Added More Countries to Coronavirus Temporary Travel Ban

By Victoria Taft 2020-03-14T14:44:19
chat comments

It's been a big week on the coronavirus front. In an Oval Office address on Wednesday, President Trump announced a ban on European continental travel to and from the U.S. Now the president has added more countries to that ban.

Saturday the president added Britain and Ireland to the list — a mere two days after meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

During a White House press conference with CEOs of companies helping in the testing for the coronavirus on Friday, President Trump was asked if he'd consider adding Britain to the list of banned countries due to a spike in cases there. He said he'd consider it after talking with his health experts. On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the Coronavirus Task Force, made it official:

The ban on travel to and from Ireland and Britain starts Monday night. Pence clarified that Americans and legal residents can come home but will be funneled through 13 airports that will test them.

Pence reiterated that coronavirus testing will be free and that people who are financially slammed because they're forced to stay at home will be made whole by U.S. programs.

Trump Will Unleash the Power of the Private Sector to Counter the Coronavirus Threat

https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/trump-just-added-more-countries-to-coronavirus-temporary-travel-ban/

