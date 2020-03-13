The Politics of Panic
I hate to be that guy, but I can’t help wondering if the growing panic about the coronavirus is rooted in politics. This country has been through pandemics before, and yet this seems to be the first time that panic has really started to spread faster than the disease itself.
Why is there all the panic now? During the H1N1 outbreak that started in 2008, we didn’t see Disneyland and Disney World close or see the NFL or any other sports leagues suspend their seasons to prevent the spread of H1N1. Today, we’re seeing colleges and universities closing up and having students take classes remotely. If you’re in need of hand sanitizer or toilet paper, well, good luck… they’re hard to come by right now.
The coronavirus is a serious situation, for sure, but so was H1N1. According to the CDC, from April 12, 2009, to April 10, 2010, there were an estimated 60.8 million cases, 274,304 hospitalizations, and 12,469 deaths in the United States due to H1N1. Throughout that whole period, you could go to Disney World or a baseball game. In 2010, March Madness wasn’t canceled, and the media cared more about Obama’s bracket than his response to H1N1.
