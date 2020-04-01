send
Culture

The Internet Rises to 2020's Challenge with the Coronavirus Memes We All Need

By Jeff Reynolds 2020-04-01T17:45:02
chat comments
2020 can't get any worse meme

Scared? Panic buying? Got coronavirus fatigue? It's all COVID-19 this, and quarantine that, and OMG I have to homeschool for HOW LONG?

The Internet has you covered. There's a never-ending supply of memes to take your mind off your troubles or poke fun at our current situation. Gallows humor is the best humor!

Here are thirty of the greatest coronavirus quarantine memes you'll see on the web. And, if you see any that I may have missed, send them my way on Twitter @ChargerJeff.

1. Someone gave the keys to the universe to the wrong person.

2. Christmas in March?

3. Shortages have Americans returning to our agrarian roots.

4. You mess with the virus horns, you get the quarantine bull.

5. Some people have been affected more heavily than others.

6. "Whenever I think of the past, it brings back so many memories." ~ Steven Wright

7. We might be running out of ideas.

8. Everyone has their own coping mechanism.

9. They need toilet paper in heaven, too, you know.

10. It's a post-apocalyptic literary mash-up.

11. I can't say I'm actually surprised if I'm being totally honest.

12. Poor old Blago just can't catch a break.

13. Couldn't hurt to try.

14. Also couldn't hurt to try.

15. “The treasure is likely to be your death, though the dragon is no more!”

16. Hey, careful man, there's a beverage here!

17. Toilet paper is leading the social distancing challenge.

18. Remember airplanes?

19. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

20. Start over?

21. At least we're all holding it together.

22. I was sure this was our time.

23. Buckle up. This isn't the only Cure being peddled here.

24. Good advice in any pandemic.

25. The struggle is real.

26. Don't let things get weird.

27. Dogs and cats living together!

28. Stop jinxing it!

29. Good question.

30. I told you I'd found The Cure.

 

Jeff Reynolds is the author of the book, "Behind the Curtain: Inside the Network of Progressive Billionaires and Their Campaign to Undermine Democracy," available now at www.WhoOwnsTheDems.com. Jeff hosts a podcast at anchor.fm/BehindTheCurtain. You can follow him on Twitter @ChargerJeff.

https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/the-internet-rises-to-2020s-challenge-with-the-coronavirus-memes-we-all-need/

Related: 2020, coronavirus
