Ted Cruz Torches Justice Sotomayor: 'She's Like an Arsonist Who Complains About Fire Truck Noise'

Don't mess with Texas Senator Ted Cruz on issues concerning courts, cases, and the Constitution.

The Texas senator, who boasts a 9-0 record in the cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, came directly at Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Tuesday for her dissent in a Trump immigration emergency case late last week.

Sotomayor complained that the Trump administration keeps bringing emergency cases to the court and said it was a waste of the court's time.

... this Court is partly to blame for the breakdown in the appellate process. That is because the Court—in this case, the New York cases, and many others—has been all too quick to grant the Government’s ... But make no mistake: Such a shift in the Court’s own behavior comes at a cost.

No other justice joined her dissent.

Cruz pointed out in a Capitol Hill hearing Tuesday that during the three-plus years of the Trump administration, there have been 55 "universal" (nationwide) injunctions by judges against the president's executive orders and directives:

I think if you look to the facts at what's happening with nationwide injunctions, I think it explains why the Justice Department has had to ask the Supreme Court to intervene over and over and over again. Nearly one third of the nationwide injunctions issued against the Trump Administration have come from the state of California. Two-thirds of the states, their District Courts have issued a total of zero nationwide injunctions. So you have a handful of courts that are driving this problem, but to put it in persective, in the eight years of the George W. Bush administration, District Courts issued a total of 12 universal injunctions against the Bush Administration. Twelve universal injunctions in eight years. In the eight years of the Obama administration, District Courts issued 19 universal injunctions against the Obama administration. In just three years of the Trump administration, we already have 55 national universal injunctions issued against the federal government.

California, of course, has taken a bow for being part of the Resistance against Trump. Governor Gavin Newsom boasts that the state has brought more than 60 lawsuits against the Trump administration because the president doesn't match Newsom's idea of "California values."

Newsom and the rest of the Resistance have found a friend in Sotomayor. Her loyalties are plain enough in listening to Supreme Court oral arguments, where, instead of asking probing questions as all of her colleagues do, she actually argues cases against parties with whom she disagrees.

And she's got plenty of friends in the jurisprudential Resistance as well.

Cruz got out his cigar lighter, sparked up, and methodically lit his torch before calmly pointing it at the Supreme Court Justice:

I believe we have a handful of judges who I are operating effectively like members of the "Resistance" movement trying to put themselves in the way of Trump policies they happen to disagree with. And so I have to say, I read Justice Sotomayor's complaint about "gosh, we're getting all of these emergency appeals at the Supreme Court" – I read it a little bit like an arsonist complaining about the noise from the fire trucks. The reason there are so many emergency appeals is you've had 55 nationwide injunctions from far too many judges who aren't honoring their oath, they're not following the law. Instead they're acting as partisan political activists.

