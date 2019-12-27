send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Culture

Stop What You're Doing & Watch This Video of a Spec-Ops Dog Training to Take Down ISIS

By Victoria Taft 2019-12-27T14:43:33
chat comments
https://youtu.be/orAGU04T0rc

Ever since Conan the hero dog was credited with taking down the leader of terror group ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and helping to make him the deceased leader of ISIS, people have been fascinated by the Belgian Malinois, the breed of dog used frequently by special forces.

Terrorist-hating and dog-loving Americans – yes, you can be both – loved it when President Trump invited Conan to the White House.

Women were thrilled when it was reported that Conan was a girl. But then we later found out that Conan is a boy. Apparently, no one wanted to get close enough to the terrorist-kicking badass to check under the hood.

The media were scandalized that the president retweeted a photoshop of him gracing Conan with a medal.

Conan accompanied a special operations force, chasing al-Baghdadi into a dead-end tunnel to trap him. The terror leader murdered his kids and killed himself when he detonated a suicide vest. Conan suffered an injury in the raid.

President Trump labeled the pup, "Prime time. Ultimate fighter. Ultimate everything."

The president was more right than he knew. Conan, and other dogs like him, train like the elite athletes they are.

This eye-bulging training video was circulating on Twitter today. You'll want to stop everything and show it to people. The full video's below.

No wonder Trump said, “Conan is a tough cookie. Nobody is going to mess with Conan.”

https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/stop-what-youre-doing-watch-this-video-of-a-spec-ops-dog-training-to-take-down-isis/

Related: dogs, terrorism
Copyright © 2005-2019 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.