Souless Generation: Girl Cheerfully Celebrates and Films Abortion on TikTok

If you needed more proof that we've made a wrong turn as a culture, check out this video of a young girl celebrating and filming her second and successful attempt at abortion. The video shows the girl getting ready and showing off a baby bump and then driving to Planned Parenthood and filming herself celebrating in the waiting room. The video ends with a close up of her ultrasound where you see her baby disappear from her womb.

My wife and I have been told we both couldn’t have kids. Had a miracle take place and she got pregnant. Baby passed and miscarried last week. Baby was due Sept 18th 2020. Then I see videos like this. This world is just broken man ?? — Rory Green (@rmgreen88) February 27, 2020

It's almost certain this girl will come to regret not only celebrating the death of her child but also publicly broadcasting her darkest day. We should pray for her and her well-being. Mindy Robinson on Twitter had a very good point: "THIS is what happens when you indoctrinate an entire generation into thinking the life of an unborn child holds the same decision value as ordering food through a drive thru window." We, the adults in the room, should be ashamed that we allowed Democrats to brainwash a whole generation into believing false science that a fetus is not a human with human rights.

The only picture of that little baby will forever be the short video of his or her ultrasound before he or she was suctioned to death. Millions saw his or her last moments. When will we all stand up & say “enough”? This isn’t the “right to choose.” This is murder & it must stop. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) February 28, 2020

What's particularly upsetting, besides the obvious, is that social media platforms are not banning this content in violation of their own standards. Lila Rose from Live Action had a lot to say on that subject. "Unbelievable:A new @tiktok_us video w/ 4M views shows girls cheerfully walking into Planned Parenthood & one killing her baby on camera," Rose tweeted. "It’s in violation of countless Community Guidelines against: 'Violent content', 'Depictions of deaths,' 'Dismembered humans.' In January, Tik Tok banned Live Action for showing pro-life videos and ultrasound photos.

BREAKING:



TikTok has just BANNED & permanently removed Live Action from the platform



My team grew the largest pro-life voice on the platform



We had 21,000 followers & over a million video views



This is another egregious attack on the pro-life movement by pro-abortion Big Tech — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) January 31, 2020

Twitter banned Live Action from advertising and told them it was because anything about 'abortion procedures' and all ultrasound images is against their terms of service. Apparently, that's only if you're a pro-life organization. The pro-abortion video can still be seen on Twitter.

Twitter banned @LiveAction & my account from all ads. When we asked why, @Twitter said we could resume ads, only if we deleted the following content from our Twitter AND website:



-Anything about abortion procedures

-Investigations of Planned Parenthood

-All ultrasound images — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 4, 2019

