Six Items in My House I'm Glad to Have During the Coronavirus Shutdown

The liberty-crushing coronavirus lockdown/shutdown hasn’t been easy for most of us. Most people aren’t used to being home all the time and unable to do the things we usually do to unwind. Many also struggle with the lack of availability of essentials. In the month or so of this lockdown, there are a number of things I have in my house that have truly proved to be vital household items. I’m not talking about obvious things like common house utilities (water, electricity, internet, etc.) but things that aren’t necessarily typical in every home. I don't have $20,000 refrigerators like Nancy Pelosi, but I got a few things that have made this unfortunate situation easier.

6. An AeroGarden

I hadn’t heard of these until a few weeks ago when my wife mentioned she wanted to get one after she found it difficult to find herbs and fresh greens at the supermarket. We ordered one and now it’s set up and we can grow our own herbs, veggies, and greens in the house year-round. Obviously, we haven’t had an opportunity to harvest yet because we only got it a couple of days ago, but during this lockdown situation, this can save us a lot of hassle. It’s easy to set up, and because it’s hydroponic, plants grow five times faster. Because you’re growing inside, you don’t need herbicides or pesticides to protect them, and the seed pods you get through them are non-GMO (if that’s important to you). I expect we may actually get a second one at some point.

5. A Treadmill

Technically I suppose I can still legally go out for walks and runs on the road, but I live in New York State, and we’re probably not far off from even considering doing so being labeled a thought crime. Luckily for me, I have a treadmill in the house. Have I used it much during the lockdown? Honestly, no. I typically prefer to use it when my young son is not in the house for safety reasons, but, alas, school is closed, and he and I are home together most of the time.