Shrieking D-List Actress Credits Abortion for Her (Pathetic) Career and Happiness

I don't know about you, but nothing about this video says "well-adjusted happy female." D-list actress Busy Philips (who most people have never heard of) gave credit to the abortion she had at age 15 for all the good things in her life.

Philips did this while screeching like a psychotic who had forgotten to refill her meds at the rally for abortion rights. "I will never stop talking about my abortion or my periods or my experiences in childbirth, my episiotomies, my yeast infections, or my ovulation that lines up w/ the moon!" she screamed while licking her teeth and looking possessed. I imagine if she weren't wearing sunglasses we would have seen only the whites of her eyes during this episode. Watch below.

This woman traded in her soul and her child for a career on the D list https://t.co/P2XzsIjB6B — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 5, 2020

That's a lot of rage and anger for someone who says she's happy with her decision to kill her firstborn child. (P.S.: absolutely no one wants to hear about your yeast infections.)

Keep in mind that these people are protesting the Supreme Court deciding the constitutionality of requiring abortion doctors to have hospital admitting privileges, which would ensure that any woman facing complications from abortion could get the help she needs to live. The protesters are against this. The decision does not restrict abortion in any way. The Supreme Court is deliberating a law that would keep women safe from botched abortions. How anyone could object to this is incomprehensible.

The Family Research Council's Tony Perkins explained the importance of admitting privileges to Yahoo News.

Based on what I heard in the oral arguments, I'm optimistic the Court will affirm the right of states to provide oversight and regulation of abortion clinics, treating them like every other outpatient surgery center. The Court should also take the opportunity to clarify that abortionists cannot truly represent the interests of women when contesting health and safety requirements designed to protect those same people. For too long, abortionists have flouted the law and derided health standards for women seeking abortion. As a Louisiana legislator, I authored some of the first abortion clinic regulations in the country to stop abortion clinics from operating in filthy, disgusting conditions. These facilities are still performing abortion on women in unsanitary conditions and then falsifying records to cover up their malpractice. They must be stopped. Despite the Left's hysterical fear-mongering, the case before the court today has nothing to do with Roe. This case is about whether the state has the right to ensure that abortionists who take women's money also provide for their safety. That said, I look forward to the day when the Supreme Court will correct the gross injustice of the Roe v. Wade decision that has led to the killing of tens of millions of unborn babies.

Abortion clinics should be held to the same standards as any surgery center. Lifting regulations for them endangers women. And the women protesting safeguards are hypocrites who do not care about women and only care about their thirst for shedding innocent blood at all costs.

______

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter