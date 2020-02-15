Science Says There Are Only Two Genders, No Gender 'Spectrum'

In the increasingly brainwashed world we live in, it is incredibly refreshing when experts are willing to speak the politically incorrect truth. In Thursday's edition of the Wall Street Journal, biologists Colin M. Wright and Emma N. Hilton provide extensive commentary on the transgender fad and the notion of gender fluidity. What does the science say? In short, it says that are only two genders: male and female.

Sadly, such an obvious conclusion can get you branded as a bigot these days

And what about the gender "spectrum" and gender being a social construct? Wright and Hilton completely destroy the basis of these concepts. "If male and female are merely arbitrary groupings, it follows that everyone, regardless of genetics or anatomy should be free to choose to identify as male or female, or to reject sex entirely in favor of a new bespoke 'gender identity,'" they write. "To characterize this line of reasoning as having no basis in reality would be an egregious understatement. It is false at every conceivable scale of resolution."

They explain that "In humans, reproductive anatomy is unambiguously male or female at birth more than 99.98% of the time." Humans, just like most animals and plants, have two distinct biological sexes with the corresponding anatomy for reproduction. "No third type of sex cell exists in humans, and therefore there is no sex 'spectrum' or additional sexes beyond male and female. Sex is binary."

According to Wright and Hilton, denying the "reality of biological sex" in favor of subjective “gender identity” raises "serious human-rights concerns for vulnerable groups including women, homosexuals and children."

Women have fought hard for sex-based legal protections. Female-only spaces are necessary due to the pervasive threat of male violence and sexual assault. Separate sporting categories are also necessary to ensure that women and girls don’t have to face competitors who have acquired the irreversible performance-enhancing effects conferred by male puberty. The different reproductive roles of males and females require laws to safeguard women from discrimination in the workplace and elsewhere. The falsehood that sex is rooted in subjective identity instead of objective biology renders all these sex-based rights impossible to enforce.

Denying biological sex also "erases homosexuality" since "same-sex attraction is meaningless without the distinction between the sexes."

Many activists now define homosexuality as attraction to the “same gender identity” rather than the same sex. This view is at odds with the scientific understanding of human sexuality. Lesbians have been denounced as “bigots” for expressing a reluctance to date men who identify as women. The successful normalization of homosexuality could be undermined by miring it in an untenable ideology.

Of course, the most vulnerable to transgender ideology are children. "When they’re taught that sex is grounded in identity instead of biology, sex categories can easily become conflated with regressive stereotypes of masculinity and femininity." They note that the vast majority of gender-confused youth outgrow their feelings during puberty, many of which later identify as homosexual adults.

To these experts, "The time for politeness on this issue has passed," and they are calling on biologists and medical professionals to "stand up for the empirical reality of biological sex."

Please, please do!