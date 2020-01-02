'Religion of Peace' Alert: Christian Bride and Wedding Party Beheaded in Nigeria for Christmas

An Islamic terror group connected to Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for beheading a Catholic bride and her wedding party while traveling to be married in her hometown of Bulus, Nigeria. The Christian Post reported the grisly murders.

Father Francis Arinse, the communications director for the Catholic Diocese of Maiduguri, told the Catholic News Service that every member of the bridal party for former parishioner Martha Bulus was killed by Boko Haram extremists on Dec. 26 in Nigeria’s northeast Borno state. Arinse said the bridal party was traveling from Maiduguri to Bulus’ country home in Adamawa at the time they were killed. Bulus’ wedding was scheduled to take place on New Year’s Eve in Adamawa state. “They were beheaded by suspected Boko Haram insurgents at Gwoza on their way to her country home,” Arinse was quoted as saying. According to Arinse, Bulus used to attend St. Augustine Catholic Church in Maiduguri when he was first ordained.

The murders happened the same day as 11 aid workers in Nigeria were also murdered and filmed by Islamic terrorists in retaliation for the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by U.S. forces and Conan the hero dog in Syria in October.

Christians are under major persecution all around the world and are targets of Islamic violence. In May of 2019, a report commissioned by then-foreign secretary of England Jeremy Hunt found that Christians are the most persecuted religious group on the planet, nearing genocide levels. The BBC reported the findings.

The interim report said the main impact of "genocidal acts against Christians is exodus" and that Christianity faced being "wiped out" from parts of the Middle East. It warned the religion "is at risk of disappearing" in some parts of the world, pointing to figures which claimed Christians in Palestine represent less than 1.5% of the population, while in Iraq they had fallen from 1.5 million before 2003 to less than 120,000.

The report also found that political correctness impedes the truth from coming out to the public. Hunt told the BBC that political correctness has "created an awkwardness in talking about this issue - the role of missionaries was always a controversial one and that has, I think, also led some people to shy away from this topic."

"What we have forgotten in that atmosphere of political correctness is actually the Christians that are being persecuted are some of the poorest people on the planet."

While we are constantly bombarded with fabricated tales of oppression of Muslims in America, which you can read all about in my book "Believe Evidence: The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo," America remains in the top three countries that are the most Muslim-friendly, proving that a majority Christian nation is a far safer place for Muslims than any Muslim nation is for Christians. Religious tolerance seems to only go one way, but we aren't allowed to talk about it without being called bigots and xenophobes. The definition of a phobia, however, is an irrational fear of something. But what's irrational about fearing an ideology that consistently murders and beheads innocent people wherever it goes? Fearing this crackpot "religion" is just the rational response of a person with an IQ over 70.

I'm not ashamed to say that I'm terrified of people who think beheading a young girl on her way to her wedding is a legitimate expression of their faith. God save us from such people.

