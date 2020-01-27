send
Culture

Pro-Trump Fashions Dazzle on the Red Carpet at the Grammys

By Megan Fox 2020-01-27T12:37:44
chat comments

Joy Villa, recording artist and outspoken Trump fan, showed up at the Grammys in another Trump-themed gown. Her theme was "impeached and re-elected!"

The gown, designed by Villa and her "collaborators," showed the word "impeached" running down the back of the dress and "Trump 2020" on the front. Villa wore a white cape with blue shoulders embellished with stars and topped it off with a giant feather in her hair.

Ricky Rebel also decided to go with Trump-themed designer-wear, although the real impact of his outfit was his bare bottom with the words "impeach this" written on it and displayed to the press. We can't show you here, but if you go to his Twitter feed, you can see the uncensored image.

"The impeachment process is a joke," Rebel told PJ Media.

Screenshot via Twitter

Villa and Rebel weren't the only ones with political messages on the red carpet. Megan Pormer, former Miss Dubai, wore a gown emblazoned with the message "No War In Iran," with the American and Iranian flags making up the backdrop for her statement.

Ricky Gervais Throws Napalm on Hollywood Hypocrites, 'You Know Nothing About the Real World'

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

 

 

