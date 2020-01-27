Pro-Trump Fashions Dazzle on the Red Carpet at the Grammys

Joy Villa, recording artist and outspoken Trump fan, showed up at the Grammys in another Trump-themed gown. Her theme was "impeached and re-elected!"

The gown, designed by Villa and her "collaborators," showed the word "impeached" running down the back of the dress and "Trump 2020" on the front. Villa wore a white cape with blue shoulders embellished with stars and topped it off with a giant feather in her hair.

HOLLYWOOD CONSERVATIVE POWER! Brought to you by myself and my collaborators @viral_pac and #AmericaAgainstHollywood! pic.twitter.com/I9DvhnEhNc — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) January 27, 2020

Ricky Rebel also decided to go with Trump-themed designer-wear, although the real impact of his outfit was his bare bottom with the words "impeach this" written on it and displayed to the press. We can't show you here, but if you go to his Twitter feed, you can see the uncensored image.

"The impeachment process is a joke," Rebel told PJ Media.

Screenshot via Twitter

Villa and Rebel weren't the only ones with political messages on the red carpet. Megan Pormer, former Miss Dubai, wore a gown emblazoned with the message "No War In Iran," with the American and Iranian flags making up the backdrop for her statement.

@MeganPormer

The Iranian-born former Miss Dubai walked the red carpet in a sparkly red gown, emblazoned with the words “No War In Iran"....

Or no war with islamic regime?

How is your contact and benefit with Mullahs in Iran?#IranProtests2020 #Iran #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/KWEwe9vJjw — St.Martin (@StMarti71671310) January 27, 2020

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter