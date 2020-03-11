send
Culture

Out of the Blue Comes This Coronavirus Statement From Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

By Victoria Taft 2020-03-11T22:35:53
chat comments

The news about COVID-19 coronavirus is coming at us all with blinding speed. Now comes word – catch it before it passes out of your orbit – that two well-known American actors have tested positive for the virus.

It came from Tom Hanks' own mouth via his Instagram account. He's a director at heart. Note that beautifully draped surgeon's glove.

Hanks's post reads:

Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!

Hanx!"

We sure will, Tom. We sure will.

KTLA reports that Hanks is "filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, a representative told the Los Angeles Times in a statement. Australia has at least 112 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Australian Government Department of Health."

There's no word on where he thinks he and Wilson contracted the disease that on Wednesday became a global pandemic.

https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/out-of-the-blue-comes-this-coronavirus-statement-from-actors-tom-hanks-and-rita-wilson/

