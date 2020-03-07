Notre Dame Prof Falsely Claims that Qur’an Teaches Only Allah Should Take Revenge

Whitewashing Islam and fostering complacency about jihad violence is a thriving industry in the U.S. and nowhere more so than in the hallowed halls of academia. Thus it was no surprise when the New York Daily News on Sunday published an article by Notre Dame professor Gabriel Said Reynolds that claimed that “the irony of blasphemy laws, and the tragedy of these attacks carried out in supposed defense of Islam, is that the Koran time and again insists that it is God’s right, and God’s right alone, to exact vengeance.” How wonderful! Once again we learn that the true Islam teaches peace! The only catch here is that what Reynolds says isn’t true.

The fact that Gabriel Said Reynolds, who demonstrates in his article that he is either abjectly ignorant or willfully dishonest about Islam, is a professor of theology at Notre Dame shows how much our nation’s universities (and the Catholic Church) are dominated by fantasy and wishful thinking rather than being willing to deal with unpleasant realities. Reynolds is an academic laden with honors, employed at Notre Dame and published in the New York Daily News, not because he speaks the truth, with which he is either unacquainted or which he is unwilling to disclose, but because he tells people what they want to hear: that Islam, if only it were properly understood, is actually a religion of peace. How it came to be that so many Muslims misunderstand the religion they follow so devoutly, he does not bother to explain.

Meanwhile, would the New York Daily News ever publish a comparably lengthy theological defense of Christianity? Not on your life.