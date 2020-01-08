Meghan Markle Just Got Prince Harry to Basically Quit the Royal Family. Thanks, Yoko.

If Meghan Markle wanted to ingratiate herself with the British tabloids and Royals watchers, she's going about it all the wrong way.

Of course she's had all kinds of trouble with the British tabloids and it's probably the biggest reason why she wants out of the spotlight.

Markle and Prince Harry announced on their royal Instagram page today that they're going out and getting jobs and not hanging around the UK as much anymore in order to "carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

The statement read:

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The two plan to start a charitable foundation.

Quitting reportedly came as news to the Queen, according to The Daily Mail:

"Buckingham Palace is understood to be 'disappointed' at Harry and Meghan's decision to quit as senior royals amid claims that the couple did not tell the Queen before they announced their departure on social media. They made their announcement on their official Instagram account this evening following speculation about a move. Following their statement, the BBC's Royal Correspondent Jonny Dymond said on Twitter: 'BBC Understands that no other member of the Royal Family was consulted before Harry and Meghan issued their personal statement tonight, the Palace is understood to be "disappointed".'"

Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying not so fast, everybody:

Wow @RoyalFamily responds and it looks as if no other members of the royal family were consulted! If so, this is huge that such an important announcement wasn’t run by The Queen! #meghan #megxit #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/473u5P3nEL — The Rumble Online (@theRumble9) January 8, 2020

The Queen was described as "disappointed."

The reaction has been mixed. But many people who thought the tabloids used the Duchess as a punching bag thought she did the right thing.

Princess Diana in heaven, watching #Meghan and Harry's latest move: pic.twitter.com/naGE73PhGM — Zamani Khethelo (@ZamaniNKhethelo) January 8, 2020

This group suggests that Prince Harry has just "walked into a trap":

MEGHAN’S MARRIAGE TRAP: As F4J predicted in 2018 - Meghan will move son Archie out of UK jurisdiction to US strengthening her custody rights. Son will likely have dual US/UK citizenship. Harry walked into a TRAP. A marriage trap + a man trap. Matt O’C #MeghanAndHarry #Meghan pic.twitter.com/fjU1RLHveR — Fathers4Justice (@F4JOfficial) January 8, 2020

A lot of people had flashbacks to the break-up of the Beatles:

Oh boy -- will this be called the "Yoko" moment for Britain's Fab Four? #meghan #Brexit https://t.co/ECXRHaabnA — Susan Li (@SusanLiTV) January 8, 2020

Yoko goes #Brexit. That pretty much sums things up.