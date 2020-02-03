Let's Talk About the REAL Outrage at the Super Bowl

I know some people are outraged that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were shaking their booties all over the place during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV "The Big Game." I agree that it looked like an alien invasion of Sodom and Gomorrah. But I grew up watching Charo and Raquel Welch and Ann-Margret doing the same thing, and it's been 17 years since Janet Jackson's "wardrobe malfunction," so I don't really care. To me, the real outrage took place during the commercial breaks. No, not Charlie Day selling out for Tide. Not Bryan Cranston selling out for Mountain Dew. Not Rick & Morty selling out for Pringles. Not even Bill Murray selling out for Chrysler. Those guys all disappointed me to varying degrees, but none of those ad campaigns made me despair for the future of our great nation.

This one did.