Land O Lakes Indian Maiden Bows to Political Correctness 

The politically-correct crowd has claimed another scalp.

Quietly and without fanfare, the makers of Land O Lakes butter rubbed out the lovely maiden that was the centerpiece of the company's logo for 100 years.

In the middle of the logo now is a big zero.

That stands for the amount of sense that it makes to get rid of a lovely image that offended few if any Native Americans, for whom it was supposedly removed.

"You know who loves being represented in American culture? According to a survey of 4000 Native Americans by NAGA, Native Americans do," the red-headed libertarian tweeted. "You know who doesn’t love Native Americans being represented in American Culture? Woke suburban white women."

"Here is a letter from NAGA in defense of a logo. Their survey is mentioned on the first page," she added.

That letter, from Eunice (Abraham) Davidson — who described herself as a "full blood Dakota Sioux enrolled member with the Spirit Lake Sioux tribe in North Dakota" — said she's tired of Native American imagery being expunged from the national consciousness:

[E]very independent poll or survey since 1992 (Washington Post, CBS, ESPN, Annenberg, USA, Sports Illustrated) [has] concluded 80 to 90% of American Indians support or have no problem with the use of our names and images portrayed by sports teams, whether High Schools, University/Colleges, or Professional sports.

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan said she was in favor of the change.

Thank you to Land O’Lakes for making this important and needed change. Native people are not mascots or logos. We are very much still here.

People reacted with surprise that anyone found it objectionable.

"I grew up thinking it was a beautiful image. I thought it was a positive depiction of Native people, a reminder of their relationship with nature. Guess I was wrong," one user tweeted.

Minnesotan John Hoffman offered that the image was made by a Native American artist. "The packaging was redesigned in the 1950s by Patrick DesJarlait, a highly-successful Ojibwe artist from Red Lake. He said he was interested in 'fostering a sense of Indian pride' across the Midwest," Hoffman tweeted.

Dana Windhorst said, "A Native American maiden as a symbol of wholesomeness and quality. That's offensive? Seriously? To whom?"

Midwestern teens will be sad to see what they called the "Butter Maiden" going down the slippery path to political correctness. Apparently, if you remove the offering of butter she's holding, there's a surprise waiting for you.

The company issued a statement in February expressing the need to seek different packaging but never said why.

Land O Lakes

Goodbye, Indian Maiden on Land O Lakes butter packaging. Now you'll look like everybody else.