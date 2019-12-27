Kevin Spacey Publishes a 'Kill Them With Kindness' Video—A Day Later His Third Accuser Is Dead

Ari Behn -- who was married to Norwegian Princess Martha Louise for 15 years -- accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him under a table at the Nobel Peace Prize event in 2007. On Christmas Day, Behn took his own life.

"It is with great sadness in our hearts that I on behalf of the very closest relatives of Ari Behn must announce that he took his own life today," Behn's manager Geir Hakonsund told Norway Today. The Royal House of Norway adds that Behn "was an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm and good memories of him with us."

Interestingly enough, Behn is the third person who accused Spacey of sexual abuse to have died this year. As the Washington Examiner explains, back in May, Linda Culkin was killed when she was hit by a car in Quincy, Massachusetts. And in September, an anonymous massage therapist who had accused Spacey of sexual misconduct died "in the middle of a lawsuit against the actor."

And now the strangest part of it all comes: Behn died one day after Spacey released a YouTube video titled "KTWK," which means Kill Them With Kindness. Even ABC rightfully calls the video "bizarre."

"You didn't really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?" Spacey, as his House of Cards character Frank Underwood, says at the start of the video. "It's been a pretty good year and I'm grateful to have my health back." He adds that he has "made some changes in my life" and that he'd like "you to join me. As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world."

"Ah yes, I know what you're thinking: 'Can he be serious?' I'm dead serious," Spacey continues. "And it's not that hard, trust me. The next time somebody does something you don't like, you can go on the attack, but you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can Kill Them With Kindness."

To call this "eerie" is an understatement of epic proportions. The music at the end is especially ominous.

