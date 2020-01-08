Kanye West's New Album 'Jesus is Born' Review: The Joy in Christian Music Is Back
It's not a secret that I'm a Kanye West convert. When he started doing Sunday Service with that magnificent choir, I was all in. As a child of the '80s and '90s, I like rap music, but over the years it morphed into something dark and angry and sinister. It became unlistenable. Kanye's first album in the Christian genre, "Jesus is King," brought rap back in a positive way, mixed with a rocking gospel choir, and showed how powerful a medium it can be for a positive message.
When the second album, "Jesus is Born," dropped in December, I expected more of the same but was completely surprised by what the album actually is. Where "Jesus is King" is a mix of short gospel choruses mixed with Kanye's verse that left you wanting more, "Jesus is Born" is a full-gospel choir album. Kanye doesn't make an appearance for the entire hour and twenty-four minutes. There are full versions of the choruses we came to love in "Jesus is King" and so much more. "Jesus is Born" debuted at number 2 on the gospel charts.
I'm partial to gospel choir music, having grown up in a gospel church outside of Chicago whose youth choir sang "Excellent" (track 2) more times than I can count, had a rocking bassman, and if you wanted the drum kit quieter you invested in earplugs. The one thing that separates gospel music, specifically black gospel choir music, from all other forms of Christian music is joy. Traditional black gospel choirs have always effused joy with every note. There is so much delight in "Jesus is Born" that it may lift you out of your seat and into another realm.
