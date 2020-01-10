Hide the Children: It's #IAmNonBinary Day on Twitter and It's Terrifying

If you're like me you probably had no idea there was such a thing, but because the hashtag was trending on Twitter, I couldn't escape from it: today is #IAmNonBinary Day. The result: a shocking number of photos from gender-fluid individuals sharing their psychological issues with the rest of the world.

Case in point:

Hello I’m Dante, #IAmNonbinary transmasc! I’m an artist / animator that loves animation and videogames! ? pic.twitter.com/Wy1SDTGbZX — ??DANTE?? (@fresaboba) January 10, 2020

Hello! Its #IAmNonbinary day! I am that and I make a lot of character and comic art. pic.twitter.com/SaD3XmkYgW — Ice (@iceghost_art) January 10, 2020

Happy #IAmNonbinary day from your local genderqueer librarian! Femmes can be thems y'all ?????#shethey pic.twitter.com/GNpSPjqVSD — Meg (@queeriodicals) January 10, 2020

Hallo! I'm Kris and #IAmNonbinary!



I'm into art and science and horror and urban fantasy! pic.twitter.com/b0I2OmNK3d — ??Recovery Pupper?? (@KrAzOn89) January 10, 2020

hello everyone, my name is nour!! im muslim iraqi, and i draw content of original characters and positive hijabi art!! im also working on a webcomic <3#iamnonbinary pic.twitter.com/wLoBxfABRE — ??? (@icedcitruss) January 10, 2020

Oh neat, a new day to be part of this year! I’m Kate. I make comics, cartoons, books and tweets. I just came out, and #IAmNonbinary ???????? pic.twitter.com/rLCuQOl4P4 — Kate Leth (@kateleth) January 10, 2020

Hey #IAmNonbinary *waves shyly* I'm a faerie and I make art pic.twitter.com/sMVOXNpiOR — Anaïs Faë ?? (@anaisfae) January 10, 2020

Good morning Twitter! I see #IAmNonbinary is trending. Well it's true! I am non-binary! And I love being non-binary! Shout out to all my them-siblings who love being themselves too. pic.twitter.com/XBmYHUuKZo — Leigh Monson (@LeighMonsonPBF) January 10, 2020

#IAmNonbinary is trending and of course I’m gonna bless y’all pic.twitter.com/D2lU6dds9w — Tony Pajamas (@dinixluna) January 10, 2020

hi im claribel & #IAmNonbinary & i also write books & stuff pic.twitter.com/T33Fcv9L9s — claribel a. ortega (@Claribel_Ortega) January 10, 2020

You all know me and (hopefully) love me!! #IAmNonbinary and I just want to show folks that non-binary people can look like me and still be valid!! pic.twitter.com/5XBFIjvzhI — Dare “Ari” Hickman?? (@Dbomb54) January 10, 2020

#IAmNonbinary & Filipino and endorse the candidate who LISTENS and LEARNS from LGBTQIA+ folks, especially trans folks & BIPOC. Who has the MOST comprehensive plan for protecting LGBTQIA+ in the US. Future President Elizabeth Warren. ?? Text PRIDE to 24477 to join the fight! ?? pic.twitter.com/w9VQMXkv5w — Mx. AC Dumlao | CALL ME THEY | Warren 2020 (@mxacdumlao) January 10, 2020

Listen, I'm Dutch. Honest to goodness, I don't care what people do in their private lives. You want to be with someone of the opposite gender? Great, have fun. Prefer to be with someone of the same gender? Also great. Enjoy. You are a woman who likes to dress as a man? It's a bit strange, honestly, but hey, do whatever you want. You are a man who likes to dress as a woman? Again, it definitely is weird, but I don't think it's up to me (or others) to tell you, you can't.

So yes, I'm pretty laid back on these things. Heck, you could even call me socially liberal (although I'm anti-abortion).

But forcing your gender-issues down my throat and trying to pretend they're normal or at least somewhere in the vicinity of sanity? No, thank you. Telling the entire world that you consider yourself "non-binary" isn't a sign of a psychologically healthy and stable human being, and I am not inclined to pretend otherwise.

Secondly, while scrolling through the #IAmNonBinary Twitter-feed, I quickly realized that there's something else going on that's... strange. Some of these folks certainly have issues, no question about it. But so many? And all of them being leftwingers and most of them being young (read: Millennials)?

You know what? For many of these folks, this isn't about any psychological obsession with gender at all. It's about being fashionable. If you want to show that you're cool and progressive, you now tell everybody that you've "freed yourself from the gender binary." Being "non-binary" is the new hipsterism.

