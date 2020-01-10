send
Culture

Hide the Children: It's #IAmNonBinary Day on Twitter and It's Terrifying

By Michael van der Galien 2020-01-10T15:17:25
chat comments

If you're like me you probably had no idea there was such a thing, but because the hashtag was trending on Twitter, I couldn't escape from it: today is #IAmNonBinary Day. The result: a shocking number of photos from gender-fluid individuals sharing their psychological issues with the rest of the world.

Case in point:

Listen, I'm Dutch. Honest to goodness, I don't care what people do in their private lives. You want to be with someone of the opposite gender? Great, have fun. Prefer to be with someone of the same gender? Also great. Enjoy. You are a woman who likes to dress as a man? It's a bit strange, honestly, but hey, do whatever you want. You are a man who likes to dress as a woman? Again, it definitely is weird, but I don't think it's up to me (or others) to tell you, you can't.

So yes, I'm pretty laid back on these things. Heck, you could even call me socially liberal (although I'm anti-abortion).

But forcing your gender-issues down my throat and trying to pretend they're normal or at least somewhere in the vicinity of sanity? No, thank you. Telling the entire world that you consider yourself "non-binary" isn't a sign of a psychologically healthy and stable human being, and I am not inclined to pretend otherwise.

Secondly, while scrolling through the #IAmNonBinary Twitter-feed, I quickly realized that there's something else going on that's... strange. Some of these folks certainly have issues, no question about it. But so many? And all of them being leftwingers and most of them being young (read: Millennials)?

You know what? For many of these folks, this isn't about any psychological obsession with gender at all. It's about being fashionable. If you want to show that you're cool and progressive, you now tell everybody that you've "freed yourself from the gender binary." Being "non-binary" is the new hipsterism.

Support my work on Patreon and follow me on Twitter.

https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/its-iamnonbinary-day-on-twitter-and-its-frightening/

Related: gender issues
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media