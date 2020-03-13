It Wouldn't Be a National Crisis Without Charges of 'Racism'

I confess to not having thought much about the idea of Covid-19 racism. Apparently, Asian-Americans are feeling "added anxiety" about the disease because of racism. We're told millions of Asian-Americans are feeling this "anxiety" and Congress has to do something about it.

I call BS on that. How do you measure "added anxiety"? Are "millions" of Asian-Americans really worried that because the disease began in China and people were calling it "the Wu Flu" that evil white people are adding to their anxiety over the disease?

People who make a living out of calling other people "racist" are absolutely serious about this.

NBC News:

“The level of disruption COVID-19 has had on everyday life has caught many by surprise and left even more people understandably concerned about their health and the health of their loved ones,” Gregg Orton, national director of the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, told NBC News. “For millions of Asian Americans, there is added anxiety in the way the virus has been racialized. For our country’s leaders to come together and set the tone, that despite the uncertainty of these times, we need to stand united against racism — that is a powerful statement.”

Don't you just love people who proclaim what they just said "powerful"? No conceit there.

In a letter spearheaded by the council and sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., this week, a number of racist incidents were cited around the country that were fueled by the virus, including two Hmong guests in Indiana who were harassed and barred from staying at a Super 8 motel and then a Days Inn. In a separate incident, a woman wearing a mask in New York was called a “diseased b----.” The groups also acknowledged that the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus had previously sent a letter to their fellow members of Congress. The caucus had called on the lawmakers to “help us prevent hysteria, ignorant attacks, and racist assaults that have been fueled by misinformation pertaining to the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19)” by only sharing confirmed and verifiable information. The organizations called on the other legislators to take the caucus’ lead.

What can Congress do about silencing a bunch of mouth-breathing yahoos? I think any normal person would steer clear of anyone wearing a mask whether they were white, black, or Asian. Does that mean that if an Asian-American is wearing a mask we shouldn't make him feel bad by screaming an ignorant epithet at him? I think anyone would feel bad being called a "diseased b---h." How that plays into charges of "racism" isn't exactly clear to me. I mean, the yahoo didn't call her a "diseased Asian" (substitute your own racial epithet).

I'm sure that those who are already predisposed to hate Asians (or anyone not of their "tribe") have gone out of their way to insult Asian-Americans. They'd do that without the Covid-19 threat. They do it because they're ignorant.

The question is why the civil rights lobby has to piggyback their concerns about racism on top of a national crisis? I guess the answer to that is it's their job.