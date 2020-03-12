send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Culture

Is There Anything Worse Than Sarah Palin Rapping 'Baby Got Back' Dressed as a Furry?

By Megan Fox 2020-03-12T17:03:16
chat comments

In case you haven't died from the wuflu yet, you might die from the embarrassment of Sarah Palin performing Sir Mixalot's "Baby Got Back" in a rainbow bear costume on the weirdest television show of all time, "The Masked Singer," where celebrities dress up as terrifying big-headed creatures singing songs and make you guess who it is. I'd ask you not to watch because it's painful, but I know you're going to.

What would possess a person who is a former governor of the great state of Alaska and a former vice presidential candidate to do something this stupid?

The media destroyed Sarah Palin unfairly back in 2008, but anything they want to say about her now is probably justified. Screeching "turn around, stick it out, even white boys have to shout" into a microphone while dressed as a furry is not recoverable. I'm sure people think this is "fun." I find it bizarre and proof that our culture is crap. Sad! If anyone is looking for me I'll be throwing out my 2008 election memorabilia with her name on it.

 

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

 

https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/is-there-anything-worse-than-sarah-palin-rapping-baby-got-back-dressed-as-a-furry/

Editor's Choice
ELDER: A Hollywood Pro-Trump Casualty
Comments
VIP: Who Benefits from COVID-19 Panic?
Comments
STOSSEL: Government Outlaws Freelance Work
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media