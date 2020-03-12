Is There Anything Worse Than Sarah Palin Rapping 'Baby Got Back' Dressed as a Furry?

In case you haven't died from the wuflu yet, you might die from the embarrassment of Sarah Palin performing Sir Mixalot's "Baby Got Back" in a rainbow bear costume on the weirdest television show of all time, "The Masked Singer," where celebrities dress up as terrifying big-headed creatures singing songs and make you guess who it is. I'd ask you not to watch because it's painful, but I know you're going to.

What would possess a person who is a former governor of the great state of Alaska and a former vice presidential candidate to do something this stupid?

The media destroyed Sarah Palin unfairly back in 2008, but anything they want to say about her now is probably justified. Screeching "turn around, stick it out, even white boys have to shout" into a microphone while dressed as a furry is not recoverable. I'm sure people think this is "fun." I find it bizarre and proof that our culture is crap. Sad! If anyone is looking for me I'll be throwing out my 2008 election memorabilia with her name on it.

