send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Culture

In the Same Poll Where Trump Triumphs on COVID-19 Response, the Media Come In Dead Last.

By Victoria Taft 2020-03-25T18:33:53
chat comments
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:White_House_Press_Briefing_(40387058473).jpg

President Trump scored among his best approval ratings ever in the latest Gallup poll on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. As PJ Media's Matt Margolis reported, this is the fourth poll in which Trump has excelled and that is remarkable considering the media anvil sitting on his head.

The media have done even worse in the poll. And why wouldn't they? They:

And what of the media's approval rating during this National Emergency? According to the same Gallup poll, the media have not acquitted themselves well, coming in last.

Screenshot/Gallup

Hospital and medical personnel, who are literally putting their lives on the line to treat COVID-19 patients, rightly came in number one in the poll. The people who take care of people's children came in second, followed by the state government, the individual's employers, and the federal government's health leaders. Vice President Mike Pence, who has headed the government's response to the virus, came in just slightly ahead of President Trump. The Congress and the media brought up the rear.

Considering the media's portrayal of Trump and their hate-hate relationship with him, 60% probably seems like 100% to the president. And that's a triumph.

Leftists Echo Chinese Communist Party in Slamming Trump's 'Chinese Virus' Tweet as Racist

https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/in-the-same-poll-where-trump-triumphs-on-covid-19-response-the-media-come-in-dead-last/

Related: 2020 presidential election, coronavirus, Donald Trump, media
Editor's Choice
Upcoming Live Chats for VIP Gold Members
Comments
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 25
Comments
PRAGER: Suggestions for This Difficult Time
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media