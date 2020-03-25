In the Same Poll Where Trump Triumphs on COVID-19 Response, the Media Come In Dead Last.

President Trump scored among his best approval ratings ever in the latest Gallup poll on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. As PJ Media's Matt Margolis reported, this is the fourth poll in which Trump has excelled and that is remarkable considering the media anvil sitting on his head.

The media have done even worse in the poll. And why wouldn't they? They:

And what of the media's approval rating during this National Emergency? According to the same Gallup poll, the media have not acquitted themselves well, coming in last.

Hospital and medical personnel, who are literally putting their lives on the line to treat COVID-19 patients, rightly came in number one in the poll. The people who take care of people's children came in second, followed by the state government, the individual's employers, and the federal government's health leaders. Vice President Mike Pence, who has headed the government's response to the virus, came in just slightly ahead of President Trump. The Congress and the media brought up the rear.

Considering the media's portrayal of Trump and their hate-hate relationship with him, 60% probably seems like 100% to the president. And that's a triumph.