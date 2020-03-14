send
Culture

George Carlin Told America How Not To Worry About Coronavirus 20 Years Ago

By Jeff Reynolds 2020-03-14T19:46:14
chat comments

George Carlin was one of my favorite 20th-century philosophers. He was also funny as hell and redefined the stand-up comedy business. In 1999, he performed one of his many HBO specials, titled, You’re All Diseased. In one riff, he spoke about America’s obsession with hygiene and foretold the panic over coronavirus today.

In this routine, Carlin lays waste to the notion of Americans getting so worked up about germs, while allowing the media to whip them into a frenzy. He rightly observes that our immune system needs exercise, and mercilessly mocks people who obsess over cleanliness. He may or may not talk about swimming in sewage and how often he washes his hands after using the bathroom.

It should go without saying, but this clip is in no way safe for work, family, church, polite company, rather impolite company, and even some sailors who may be easily offended. BIG, FAT, LANGUAGE WARNING.

Sit back, relax, laugh, and stop freaking out already.

Jeff Reynolds is the author of the book, "Behind the Curtain: Inside the Network of Progressive Billionaires and Their Campaign to Undermine Democracy," available now at www.WhoOwnsTheDems.com. Jeff hosts a podcast at anchor.fm/BehindTheCurtain. You can follow him on Twitter @ChargerJeff.

The Best, the Most Insane, the Wackiest Conspiracy Theories About the Coronavirus

https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/george-carlin-told-america-how-not-to-worry-about-coronavirus-20-years-ago/

