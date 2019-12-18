First Lady Melania Trump Shines in Stunning 'Elegance in The White House' Photo Book [PICS]

Melania Trump is the most beautiful first lady this nation has ever seen, yet also the most hidden and ignored by the press. Never has a first lady been so mistreated and snubbed the way Mrs. Trump has. During her husband's presidency, Michelle Obama was on the covers of dozens of magazines, including Vogue (several times), Glamour, and pretty much any other magazine you could name. Melania Trump has been on none. Despite her stunning beauty and impeccable fashion sense, not a single American magazine has featured the first lady of the United States. Everyone has noticed.

Melania doesn’t care that she isn’t on magazine covers. That’s her real beauty. Michelle, on the other hand..... — Erica????????????????? (@ericamerovich) April 9, 2018

Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour told CNN that Vogue has always profiled first ladies, but clearly meant to insinuate that Mrs. Trump isn't their kind of first lady.

I think it's very, very important to have a point of view, and we profile women in the magazine that we believe in ... After the defeat of Secretary Clinton in 2016 (in particular), we believe that women should have a leadership position and we intend to support them. Speaking about Michelle Obama, Wintour praised the former first lady for her fearlessness and for transforming the role. "She was just so inspiring to so many women. And obviously -- on a very selfish note, speaking as the editor-in-chief of Vogue -- she did wonders for fashion. She loved fashion. "We always had a tradition at Vogue to photograph the first ladies when they first came in to office -- some extraordinary, wonderful women, and it was an honor to photograph them. But they were always super cautious about what they wanted to wear and the image that they wanted to present: Nearly always a jacket, maybe some pearls if you were Mrs. Bush. But with Mrs. Obama, she was fearless and it was just such a joy for all of us that work in fashion."

The first lady's office responded to this interview, saying of Mrs. Trump, "Her role as first lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover... This just further demonstrates how biased the fashion magazine industry is, and shows how insecure and small-minded Anna Wintour really is.”

But fear not! Though the fashion industry will not bring you pictorials of our gorgeous first lady, a new coffee-table book by L.D. Hicks, called Melania Trump; Elegance in the White House , is out and available just in time for Christmas. When my copy arrived, my children were enthralled with the beautiful, full-color photographs, many of which we had never seen. It is 105 pages of grace and loveliness. This book would make a perfect Christmas present for any Trump supporter you know who thinks this first lady is the best first lady. It is available for $27.00 on Amazon.

The photographs, curated from official White House images, span Mrs. Trump's time in the White House, including foreign trips, volunteer efforts (that no one would know about unless they follow the White House's social media accounts), dinners with dignitaries, and a particularly heartwarming series of photos from the first lady's visit to an orphanage in Kenya. Here are a few stunning samples from the book.

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit Hawaii | November 3, 2017 (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead) President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to the Murabba Palace, escorted by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Saturday evening, May 20, 2017, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend a banquet in their honor. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

First Lady Melania Trump walks with singing schoolchildren during her visit to The Nest: Children’s Home Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Limuru, Kenya. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) First Lady Melania Trump visits the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum | January 25, 2018 (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in a Fourth of July picnic with military families at the White House | July 4, 2018 (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

America is very fortunate to have this elegant and graceful lady representing us throughout the world.