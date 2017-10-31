send
Lifestyle

Do You Live in One of the Most Sexually Diseased States?

By D. C. McAllister 2017-10-31T08:35:52
chat comments

Sexually transmitted diseases are getting worse in the United States, increasing for the third year, with 2016 reaching an all-time high.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and data analysis by Backgroundchecks.org, here are the ten most sexually diseased states in America:

  1. Alaska

  2. Mississippi

  3. Louisiana

  4. Georgia

  5. New Mexico

  6. North Carolina

  7. South Carolina

  8. Arkansas

  9. Delaware

  10. Oklahoma

The ten least sexually diseased states are:

  1. Vermont

  2. New Hampshire

  3. West Virginia

  4. Maine

  5. Utah

  6. Idaho

  7. Wyoming

  8. Connecticut

  9. Massachusetts

  10. New Jersey

The state moving up the highest in the rankings [as most diseased] is Maryland, jumping up six spots from #24 to #18, owing to significantly elevated rates of both gonorrhea and chlamydia. Next is Delaware, climbing five spots from #14 to #9. There is a four-way tie between Georgia (#4), Indiana (#23), Virginia (#25) and North Dakota (#26) for third greatest increase as they all moved up three places in the rankings.

Hawaii experienced the greatest drop in the rankings, falling eight spots from #20 to #28 due to a decrease in the chlamydia rate per 100k residents. Three states–Texas (#16), Tennessee (#22), and Michigan (#27)–fell four spots each, while three others–North Carolina (#6), Colorado (#30), Vermont (#50)–went down three spots.

STDs in all categories have seen an increase:

Chlamydia: 4.7 percent rate increase since 2015

Gonorrhea: 18.5 percent rate increase since 2015

Primary and Secondary Syphilis: 17.6 percent rate increase since 2015

Congenital Syphilis: 27.6 percent rate increase since 2015

“Increases in STDs are a clear warning of a growing threat,” said Dr. Jonathan Mermin, director of CDC’s National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention. “STDs are a persistent enemy, growing in number, and outpacing our ability to respond.”

The rise in primary and secondary syphilis over the last 17 years is primarily attributable to increases among men, specifically homosexuals.

“In 2016, men accounted for almost 90% of all cases of P&S syphilis,” the report says. “Of those male cases for whom sex of sex partner was known, 80.6% were men who have sex with men. ... half of men who have sex with men diagnosed with syphilis were also living with HIV.”

The same is true with gonorrhea:

“While gonorrhea increased among men and women in 2016, the steepest increases were seen among men (22 percent). Research suggests that a large share of new gonorrhea cases are occurring among MSM [men who have sex with men]. These trends are particularly alarming in light of the growing threat of drug resistance to the last remaining recommended gonorrhea treatment.”

Anal Cancer: The New Gay Epidemic the Media Won't Talk About

Other reasons attributed to the increase in STDs in America are poverty, lack of sex education, low-quality health care, and the hook-up culture. I decided to look at these statistics and see if these are truly the causes. What I found was a little surprising.

https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/do-you-live-in-one-of-the-most-sexually-diseased-states/

