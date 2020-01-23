'Death' of Planters Peanut Mascot, Mr. Peanut, Is Getting Entirely Out of Hand

Planters Peanuts' top hat and monocle-wearing Mr. Peanut has been killed off in a pre-Super Bowl commercial. It was bound to happen. The cane-waving spokesnut was too classy for the brand and had to go in spectacular fashion.

Indeed, he did.

The commercial features actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh on a road trip in the Nutmobile when they plunge over a cliff (see it below). Mr. Peanut dies to save the others.

There are memorials being set up for Mr. Peanut:

A Kraft-Heinz spokeswoman announced: “It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm Mr. Peanut has passed away at 104 years old. He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time.”

Companies are playing along with the "death" of the mascot. Encomiums for the legume have been coming in from all quarters of American industry.

NASCAR:

Snickers weighed in:

We, too, would sacrifice it all for the nut #RIPeanut (a real one). — SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) January 22, 2020

Oreos:

Help us give a 21 dunk salute to our nutty and sweet friend #RIPeanut



??

?? https://t.co/XdG0MoRUCr — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 22, 2020

Oracle:

Mr. Clean:

The Chicago Bears:

Corn Nuts:

Skippy Peanut Butter:

Ad Week is clearly in on the joke:

TiVo:

If only we could rewind real life. https://t.co/c8q8o6PR5Z — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

Reddit:

Planters sacrificing Mr. Peanut off the mountain. #RIPPeanut



O_/

_/|

__)\

` \ ??

/\

/**\ /\

/****\ / \

/ \ /** \

/ /\ / \

/ / \ / \ — Reddit (@reddit) January 22, 2020

Chock Full o' Nuts:

Tums:

Our hearts are feeling the burn today from the loss of our favorite nut man mascot @MrPeanut. #RIPeanut — TUMS (@TUMSOfficial) January 22, 2020

Captain Morgan:

Let's pour one out for the legumes #RIPeanut — Captain Morgan (@CaptainMorganUS) January 22, 2020

Charlie Tuna thinks he's next:

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese:

We're sure he is looking down on us all ?? https://t.co/9kvHCXnfOO — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

Georgia Tech University:

Especially devastating considering that @MrPeanut helped Georgia become the number-one peanut-producing state in the country. ??#RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/TMTbvXqSAp — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) January 22, 2020

Chips Ahoy:

No more "Ahoy!" for Mr. Peanut, only "Bon voyage" ?? #RIPeanut — Chips Ahoy! (@ChipsAhoy) January 22, 2020

Cheerios:

Pop-Tarts didn't get the message:

The Weinermobile drivers were put on high alert:

Mr. Peanut, you’re gone too soon. You rode the hot dog highways with us in the Nutmobile and were always there when we needed some nutty advice. You died as you lived, helping friends when they needed you most.



Forever in our hearts ?? #RIPeanut https://t.co/DtpZaWk8r6 — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) January 22, 2020

A "funeral" will be held for Mr. Peanut during the third quarter of the Super Bowl, so you'll need to watch it, naturally.

Unless Mr. Peanut is resurrected in miraculous fashion, we predict that it won't be too long before we get a less classy, politically correct, non-gendered replacement for the peanut icon.

The company has alluded to "having big spats to fill" after the spokesnut's untimely premeditated death:

Our beloved spokesnut sure left some big spats to fill. https://t.co/eZRk4m9Vlp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

Watch the commercial here and predict Planters' next move in the comments below.