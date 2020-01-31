Church of England Apologizes for Restating Christian Doctrine on Marriage
Last week, the Church of England's House of Bishops published a pastoral statement regarding civil partnerships for both same-sex and opposite-sex couples. Among a host of other things, the statement repeated traditional Christian doctrine that sexual activity should be reserved for opposite-sex marriages only. Media outlets around the world seized on this teaching, presenting it as shocking or noteworthy — partially because the Church of England has been drifting toward support for same-sex sexual activity.
Following some backlash, the Church of England's archbishops released a statement on Thursday apologizing for Christian doctrine and claiming the original statement "jeopardised trust" and caused "division and hurt."
"We as Archbishops, alongside the bishops of the Church of England, apologise and take responsibility for releasing a statement last week which we acknowledge has jeopardised trust. We are very sorry and recognise the division and hurt this has caused," the bishops said. "At our meeting of the College of Bishops of the Church of England this week we continued our commitment to the Living in Love and Faith project which is about questions of human identity, sexuality and marriage."
