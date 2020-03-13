send
Culture

UPDATE: Brazil President Bolsonaro Denies He Tested Positive for Coronavirus After Meeting Trump

By Tyler O'Neil 2020-03-13T10:52:49
chat comments

Update March 13, 2020, 1:00 p.m.:

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has denied reports that he tested positive for the coronavirus, calling them "fake news" and saying he tested negative.

His son Eduardo condemned the reports as "lies."

"Too much lies and little information. Coronavirus exam done with the team that were with JB in USA have not yet been completed," the president's son tweeted. "There are always those people who tell lies in the media and if the story is confirmed they say 'I told you!', if not will be just 1 more fake news" story.

 

Original story:

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus mere days after meeting President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Fox News reported.

Bolsonaro's son Eduardo told Fox News that his father is undergoing further testing to confirm the diagnosis. They expect the second set of test results later on Friday.

The Brazilian president underwent testing after his press secretary Fabio Wajngarten showed flu symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Make Brazil Great Again” @realdonaldtrump @mikepence @alvarogarnero 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

A post shared by Fabio Wajngarten (@fabiowajngarten) on

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

Anti-Socialists Make the Time 100: Trump, Venezuela's Guaidó, and Brazil's Bolsonaro

https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/brazil-president-bolsonaro-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-after-meeting-trump-at-mar-a-lago/

