Bible Holds Solutions to Worldwide Trust Crisis, Princeton Prof Tells Davos
Americans and consumers worldwide are growing more skeptical of big business, public schools, television news, and government overall. A "trust crisis" threatens public faith in tech companies like Facebook and Twitter, various branches of government like Congress and the presidency, and social institutions. David Miller, Ph.D., director of the Princeton University Faith & Work Initiative, spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this month, presenting a solution to this crisis: wisdom from the Abrahamic faiths of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.
According to Gallup, fewer and fewer Americans express "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in a growing number of institutions. While most Americans (73 percent) trust the military, only about half (53 percent) trust the police. Fewer trust the Supreme Court (38 percent), the presidency (38 percent), banks (30 percent), public schools (29 percent), big business (23 percent), television news (18 percent), and Congress (11 percent). As various movements like Black Lives Matter and #MeToo aim to expose various forms of corruption, they have weakened Americans' trust in the institutions necessary for civil society.
On Monday, January 20, Miller presented his paper, "Towards a 'Restoration of Trust'? Preliminary Insights and Lessons from Wisdom Traditions," at Davos. His paper draws eleven lessons from Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, including demonstrating a commitment to trustworthiness, undergoing a process of conversion, caring for yourself and others, a covenantal mindset that goes beyond mere legal contractual requirements, the need for ritual, and the acknowledgment of institutional fallibility and the weight of sin from generations before.
