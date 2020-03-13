AOC Refused Multiple Requests From Sanders Aides to Appear With the Candidate

Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a fair-weather supporter of Bernie Sanders? The firebrand congresswoman turned down multiple requests from the Sanders campaign to appear at events with the candidate, according to several sources.

“It was like pulling teeth to get her to New Hampshire,” said one unnamed source according to Huffpost.

National Review reports that AOC backed away from the Sanders campaign after controversial podcast host Joe Rogan endorsed him.

But the progressive New York representative disagreed with the campaign over its decision to promote the endorsement of Joe Rogan, the popular podcaster who has been criticized by LGBT activists for opposing puberty blockers for gender-confused children. He has also spoken out against the participation of biological males competing in women’s sports. Faiz Shakir, Sanders campaign manager, also reportedly criticized Ocasio-Cortez for a polarizing speech in which she advocated for those in attendance to help illegal aliens to avoid ICE. She also failed to mention Sanders’s name in the January 25th speech — a fact highlighted by Fox News. When the campaign attempted the same strategy of touting Ocasio Cortez for Sanders in New Hampshire, she refused multiple times before ultimately speaking the day before the February 12 primary at a Sanders rally.

Could her presence on stage at Sanders events have made a difference? Sanders's people think her absence was noticed.

As an embattled Sanders prepared to mount an unsuccessful stand against former Vice President Joe Biden in Michigan on Tuesday, the campaign again turned to Ocasio-Cortez for help.

She agreed at the last minute to deliver a speech on Sunday at a get-out-the-vote rally on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor. Sanders’ campaign issued a revised media advisory about the rally the night before, informing the press that Ocasio-Cortez would be present.