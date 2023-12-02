Merry Christmas, Libs: BLM-Backed Policies Have Killed More Black People Than the KKK

Just in time for Christmas.

We all have a commie family member or two who shows up to the Christmas Eve festivities dedicated to verbally pooping in our eggnog and ruining the night. They usually make a point of responding to our greeting of "Merry Christmas" with something asinine like "Joyous Christian colonizer night to you, too."

It doesn't have to be that way anymore. It's time to take back Christmas. But how?

I prefer the Cobra Kai method of defense: strike first, strike hard, no mercy.

Here is a thought that will have your rainbow-haired, testicle-clipping, demi boi-in-law dropping a crabcake in zhis non-binary thong and heading for your front door before zhe sticks zhis filthy, tattooed fingers into your reindeer snack mix: the number of excess murdered black people murdered since 2020 when the nation defunded the cops/instituted cashless bail/let prisoners out of jail has exceeded the number of black folks killed by the Klan in 159 years.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Ku Klux Klan was formed by former Confederate soldiers in Pulaski, Tenn., in 1865. It was intended to be a peaceful, fraternal organization but was quickly hijacked by evil men. The KKK devoted its time and effort to terrorizing black people and Republicans, both politicians and voters.

I'm going to use the NAACP's definition of lynching, which dictates that lynching doesn't need to involve a rope. It can be any murder of this definition below:

A lynching is the public killing of an individual who has not received any due process. These executions were often carried out by lawless mobs, though police officers did participate, under the pretext of justice.

The number of lynchings in the U.S.A. since 1865 is debatable. Blackpast.org puts the number at "over 4,000." Statista claims there were over 4,700 people lynched between 1882 and 1968, with roughly 3,500 of the victims being black, but that doesn't count the brutal years of Southern Reconstruction after the Civil War. The Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) believes the number is higher, but it also has what is most certainly a photoshopped pic of a lynching on its page.

So, for the sake of this article, let's estimate that the KKK and other various white mobs lynched 5,500 black people since 1865.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the FBI both reported that murders rose roughly 30% between 2019 and 2020, the worst increase in 100 years. The murder rate for black people was up over 32%. Keep in mind that 2020 was the same year Marxists torched Democrat-run cities from coast to coast and started a brutal crime wave that we are still feeling today.

Most importantly, 2020 was the year commies convinced cities to defund their police departments, install cashless bail, and let prisoners skate out of jail, all in the name of "equity" or something insane.

Roughly 7,484 black people were murdered in 2019, a vast majority of whom were killed by other black people. In 2020, that number rose to 9,941 black folks killed, a whopping increase of 2,457 black lives lost, which many experts attribute to the insanity of defunding the police, cashless bail, and letting criminals out of jail.

In 2021, an extra 2,270 more black people were murdered than expected.

And an additional 1,721 were killed in 2022.

That gives us a total of an additional 6,448 black folks murdered than anticipated. All of this took place after BLM, Antifa, and their Democrat myrmidons demanded the release of criminals, cashless bail, and defunded police departments.

Incredibly, this is almost 1,000 more people murdered in three years than were lynched by the KKK and every other white supremacy mob since 1865.

HACKS-O-RAMA! Check out how the Brookings Institution ignores the bloodbath of black folks murdered since 2020 and pretends that BLM is helping the black community.

These stats don't include the black people murdered in 2023. These numbers are obviously not available yet, but we do know that the five most dangerous cities in 2023 thus far are Memphis, New Orleans, Baltimore, St. Louis, and Detroit, all of which have Democrat mayors.

What have we learned?

We have learned that white mobs killed roughly 5,500 black people since the end of the Civil War, most of which happened in the 19th century. We have also learned that the crime-loving principles of BLM, as well as Antifa and the Democrat Party, including such Marxist greatest hits as defunding police departments, cashless bail, and early release from prison, have resulted in a crime wave that has incurred an extra 6,448 more black lives murdered than expected. And the 2023 numbers aren't looking good.

I suspect the annoying lib at your Christmas gathering will deny this reality and call you a "racist." If zhe refuses to leave your home, try playing some Ted Nugent. That oughta chase the Yuletide ogre out of your home.