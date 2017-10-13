October 13, 2017

IN HOLLYWOOD, YOU’RE NOBODY TILL SOMEBODY GROPES YOU: A former Playboy model has accused famed director Oliver Stone of groping her. The claim from Carrie Stevens came after Stone defended Harvey Weinstein to reporters, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Of course, uber-liberal, feminist icon and fashion millionaire Donna Karan had this to say:

“You look at everything all over the world today and how women are dressing and what they are asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble.”

They told me that if I voted for…oh, hell, you know the rest.

