March 12, 2018

YOU CAN’T SAY THAT IN THIS CLASS! But that’s not all Indiana University of Pennsylvania administrators are telling religious studies major student Lake Ingle, who had the temerity to tell classmates there are only two genders. He also can’t attend the “Self, Sin and Salvation” course that is required for him to graduate, according to LifeZette’s Elizabeth M. Economou.

IUP claims on its web site that its official policy is “to promote the growth of all people in their academic, professional, social, and personal lives. Students, faculty, and staff join together to create a community where people exchange ideas, listen to one another with consideration and respect, and are committed to fostering civility through university structures, policies, and procedures.” Apparently civility does not extend to students who state the obvious about males and females.